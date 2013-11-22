Halo Corporate University Announces Microsoft Training and Certification

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Halo Corporate University, a Certified Microsoft Training Institution, has announced Microsoft Training and Certification is now available to IT professionals in any organization, worldwide. The available courses are intended to advance professional careers at a low cost. Each purchase includes the courseware, mentoring, exam prep, and exam vouchers to successfully become certified.



Exam vouchers, an often expensive component of becoming certified, are included in the price. Various programs are available; all help to earn the Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate title. This title is a prerequisite to more advanced certifications and gives individuals a credential important to advancing their careers.



Available from Halo Corporate University is Halo Microsoft MCSA Certification: Windows Server 2012 suited for those looking to become a server administrator. Participants are enrolled with a single payment of $697. Offered at a price of $597, Microsoft MCSA Certification: Windows 8 demonstrates proficiency in configuring, managing, and maintaining complete Windows 8 enterprise systems. Enterprise administrators can earn $80,000 or more annually.



Microsoft MCSA SQL 2012 Training and Certification is also available. A $697 package, participants can get to the level of Database & Server Administrator, with experience administrating various products and technologies. Certified individuals often earn more than $90,000 per year. More information on all of these, such as the courses and topics provided, mentoring topics, available test preps, and the exact vouchers included is listed on each course page online.



All of these programs enable professionals to pursue more advanced certifications. Many go on to gain the certifications of Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer, Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer, Microsoft Certified Product Specialist, and Microsoft Certified Trainer. Halo offers more affordable opportunities for IT professionals to advance their careers and earn better salaries.



To learn more about Halo Corporate University and the Microsoft Training and Certification programs available, go to www.halocertificationtraining.com/microsoft-training-and-certification/.



About Halo Corporate University

Halo Corporate University provides affordable IT training and certification. Available to smaller businesses is the training traditionally offered to Fortune 500 companies, in an online format. Exam vouchers are included with all training materials, saving even more on costs. The company partners with CompTIA, Cisco, and Microsoft to provide the most comprehensive IT training available.



Brian Broumas

Halo Corporate University

1380 Lead Hill Blvd

Ste. 245

Roseville, CA 95661

Phone: (916) 772-1331

support@halocu.com

http://HaloCorporateUniversity.com