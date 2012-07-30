Halo Introduces "Kringle's Curse" Peppermint E-Liquid Flavor

Pompton Plains, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Electronic Cigarette smokers are raving about the introduction of the new peppermint-flavored eliquid called "Kringle’s Curse” from Halo. Halo provides both retail and wholesale fulfillment of electronic cigarettes and accessories and is best known for their full line of premium 100-percent American-Made E-liquids.



More and more smokers that are turning to electronic cigarettes are seeking the ideal flavor of E-liquid that they can vape all day long. Now, Halo—the makers of 100-percent American-made E-liquids—proudly adds the wonderful flavor of Peppermint to their premier line of flavors with their new “Kringle’s Curse” peppermint flavor. “While everyone’s taste is different, we all know that most people love the taste of peppermint,” said a Halo representative. “Our new peppermint ‘Kringle’s Curse’ provides just the right amount of cool refreshing peppermint taste so that it’s not too much or too little for the peppermint lover.”



The very refreshing peppermint flavor of “Kringle's Curse” provides the smoker with fantastic full-flavored vapor production and a solidly satisfying throat hit. Blended to produce a natural tingling taste that that has no tobacco aftertaste, it gives a far more robust flavor than Halo’s traditional menthol blends. “Kringle's Curse has a high quality peppermint taste that is the true definition of cool and is engineered to be vaped all day long. Smokers can purchase the one-of- a-kind smoke juice in a 7 ml plastic bottle for just $5.99 or 30ml glass bottle for $14. The child- resistant caps keep it secure, fresh and ready for the next refill.



Not all countries that produce and fill E-liquid cartridges adhere to the same high quality standards as the United States. These foreign companies are typically not susceptible to U.S. law, and therefore will not be penalized for providing potentially unhealthy chemicals to the public. The result is that a number of products on the market utilize E-liquids that are low quality at best and potentially unhealthy in the worst-case scenario.



The more than 25,000 Halo customers are assured of the highest quality control as the company does not allow an ingestible product such as smoke juice to be produced outside of their reach. All Halo smoke juices are produced and filled in the U.S. with stringent quality control. Each bottle features Born-On dating, Lot Number tracking, and is made using only FEMA GRAS/USP Ingredients, which makes the quality of Halo E-liquid light years ahead of the inferior overseas E-liquids flooding the market.



“Our mission is to always provide the best flavor and highest level of quality that is possible with all of our products,” said the representative. “Consequently, every one of our customers can rest assured that all of our E-liquid products and flavors, including the new “Kringle’s Curse,” provide the highest level of Quality Control in the industry.” For more information, please visit http://www.halocigs.com/peppermint-eliquid.html



About Halo

Halo provides both retail and wholesale sales of electronic cigarettes and accessories. Halo is most well known for their full line of premium American-made e-liquids. Specializing in tobacco and menthol e-liquid flavors, the company currently has more than 25,000 retail customers and their e-liquid is sold in more than 500 retail locations throughout the world. Halo offers the freshest 100-percent American-Made E-Liquid with unsurpassed customer service and unprecedented Quality Control.