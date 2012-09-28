Halo-Orangees: New Book Provides on-the-Job Survival Manual, Mindset Enhancer and Stress Reliever for Employers & Employees

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- With the modern employer/employee relationship proving hard to juggle at best, author B.L. Brown has stepped in to improve the mind-sets and results for both parties with her new book, ‘Halo-Orangees employer-employee "one accord" Volume I One Mind, One Body, One Team’.



The objective of the book is to take the most difficult on-the-job conflicts and use them as a platform to show others that they shouldn’t let anyone disable their growth by ‘confining them to a box’. Having already improved the working lives of thousands of people, Halo-Orangees is proving a vital text for anyone in the work arena.



Official synopsis:



Is your work environment infected with the dysfunctional "I" and ME" Team Virus? "I" and "Me" are the driving forces behind dysfunctional organizational employer-employee relationships.



This book embodies the message that all human beings have a purpose and can rise above any situation or circumstance as long as they remain ethically true to themselves.



As you journey through this book, you will experience a multiplicity of real life work encounters such as, "A manager espoused her opinion that lower-paid employees should serve higher-paid employees". In this encounter, the manager also stated, "higher-salaried staff members are not paid to clean coffee pots" (Excerpt~ B.L. Brown). Halo-Orangees book is a movement with encouraging straightforwardness; Author B.L. Brown confronts real-life workplace issues occurring in organizations world-wide (negativity, drama, power struggles, backstabbing, and endless gossip). The Introduction is entitled, "Don't Allow Anyone to Confine You to a Box, Disabling Your Growth".



Halo-Orangees is a nonexclusive on the job survival manual, mindset enhancer, and stress reliever for both employers and employees. This book will change your life both personally and professionally.



As the author explains, the views of others should not form the bench-mark of how a person works.



“Don’t ever allow anyone to attack your self-esteem, kill your passion, or tell you that someone else is more worthy than you,” says B.L. Brown.



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“Halo-Orangees employer-employee "one accord" said exactly what many of us think, but has never verbalized. It has a lot of information that's valuable and should be used as a guideline for all organizations. The concept can be adopted into most corporate cultures with a simple acknowledgement from management and a real desire for your organization to be on "one accord,” says J. Hussey, reviewing the book on Amazon.com.



Another reader, John Walsh, was equally as impressed.



“The chapters each address different aspects of workplace relations and contain advice on how to avoid problems and increase harmony and productivity. These tend to revolve around the importance of all parties showing respect for each other, to perform their role properly and behave with respect to organizational protocol, which should itself be properly developed, spelled out and implemented and policed,” he writes.



With thousands turning to the book to improve workplace relations, the author has some stern parting words.



“You are the only one who defines you, so don’t ever allow anyone to tell you who you are, or that you are not good enough,” Brown concludes.



Halo-Orangees employer-employee "one accord" Volume I One Mind, One Body, One Team, published by Outskirts Press, is available from Amazon.com.



About the Author: B.L. Brown

B.L. Brown is the CEO and Founder of Halo-Orangees', international online job board (halo-orangeesjobs.com).



In 2012 Author B.L. Brown launched Halo-Orangees/h-connect brand, international online dating website h-connect.net. The h-connect.net brand is empowering, motivating singles to find their best friend in love.