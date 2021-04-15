Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Bopet Films Market Worth $13 Million by 2026 : Growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The report "Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Bopet Films Market by End-use Industry (Electrical Insulation, Transportation, Building & Construction), Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Rest Of World) - Global Forecast to 2026" The halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market size is projected to grow from USD 9 million in 2021 to USD 13 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%. The halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market is witnessing growing demand from end-use industries such as electrical insulation, transportation, and building & construction.



Electrical Insulation is the largest end-use industry segment of the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market.

The electrical insulation segment accounted for the largest share in the global halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market during the forecast period. The increase in manufacturing of wires & cables and rising demand for high quality consumer electronics will drive the market. Halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films are used for insulation applications in motor winding, transformers, television screen films, battery labels, flexible printed circuits, wires & cables (secondary insulation), and semiconductors. Moreover, halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films are used to match the level of fire resistance that must be achieved based on the fire safety standards.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market.

APAC is projected to be the largest market for halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films during the forecast period and is projected to register the highest CAGR. The high economic growth in developing countries and increasing disposable incomes have made APAC an attractive market for halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films. The tremendous growth of industrial production increased trade, and the implementation of stringent regulations are primarily responsible for the high consumption of halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films in the region. Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), DuPont Teijin Films (US), Shanghai Huzheng Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Mainyang Prochema Commercial Co. Ltd. (China), and Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd. (Japan) are the key players operating in the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market.



COVID-19 impact on the Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant BOPET Films Market

The global pandemic has affected almost every sector in the world economy. The halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market is expected to be negatively affected due to the disturbance in the global supply chain. The market is highly dependent on the growth in the electronics, building & construction, and transportation industries. China is the major market for electronics and building & construction in the world. Strict lockdown in the country's major provinces has affected construction activities in China. The demand for construction equipment largely declined in the first quarter of this year, mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Electrical insulation is the largest end-use industry in the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market. COVID-19 created severe disruption in electronics production and demand during the first half of 2020. The electronic supply chain is highly integrated across different economies globally, also has been adversely affected due to the pandemic. The electronics industry is an essential part of the export sector for many East Asian countries such as China, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. China is an important supplier of intermediate electronics parts to a number of Southeast Asian electronic sectors. Although production activities in China were severely affected during the first half of 2020, which further disrupted the supply chain of electronics items, the market has experienced a significant rebound since the fourth quarter of 2020.



