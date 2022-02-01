Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Is Growing Exponentially in Order to Gain More Demand by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2022 -- The report "Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market by Type (Aluminum Hydroxide, Organophosphorus), Application (Polyolefins, UPE, ETP, Styrenics), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Transportation), Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" The halogen-free flame retardants market is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.60% from USD 4.1 billion in 2020



The growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market is primarily triggered by stringent governmental regulations for the use of toxic flame retardants. Halogenated flame retardants, along with their synergists (antimony trioxide and zinc-based substances), are highly toxic in nature as they produce harmful gases/fumes on exposure to fire. Apart from human health, halogenated flame retardants and some of their derivatives could also have harmful effects on the environment, especially if these pollutants accumulate beyond certain levels in vegetation and water sources. With the increasing environmental consciousness and growing popularity of and demand for flame retardants in almost every end-use industry, there is a need to switch to better alternatives that adhere to environmental regulations. This shift towards more environment-friendly alternatives will increase the demand for halogen-free flame retardants, which, in turn, will drive market growth.



Aluminum hydroxide is the largest type of halogen-free flame retardants market.



Aluminum hydroxide is a low-cost mineral-based or inorganic halogen-free flame retardant. It is added physically into the polymer matrix, where the polymers processing temperature is below 200ºC. When exposed to a heat source, inflammable gases (for instance, carbon dioxide) and water are released. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the more effective properties and better stability of organophosphorus halogen-free flame retardants than aluminum-based halogen-free flame retardants.



Electrical & electronics is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of the halogen-free flame retardants market during the forecast period.



Rising manufacturing of wires & cables and the demand for high-quality consumer electronics will drive the market. Electrical & electronic products generate heat during operations. They often have plastic components, which leads to the possibility of said components heating up enough to pose a fire hazard; hence, halogen-free flame retardants are necessary.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for halogen-free flame retardants during the forecast period.



North America is expected to dominate the halogen-free flame retardants market, followed by Europe. The strict regulations in these regions regarding the use of safer chemicals across all industry products will drive the market for halogen-free flame retardants. The rising demand for safer consumer electronics and strict fire safety regulations for residential & commercial building materials will generate the demand for halogen-free flame retardants. Non-halogenated flame retardants are used in textiles, home furnishings, and furniture to reduce the risk of fire hazard.



The key market players profiled in the report include as Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Italmatch Chemicals s.p.a.(Italy), Dupont De Nemours Inc. (US), RPT Company (US) and Huber Engineered Materials (US).,, among others.



