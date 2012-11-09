HalogenOvenReview.co.uk Gains Attention for Helping Consumers Choose the Right Halogen Oven

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- The halogen oven is an incredibly exciting development in culinary technology. Consisting of a high temperature quartz halogen lamp and a heat circulating fan fitted into a glass cooking dish, halogen ovens marry the speed of a microwave with the crisping, browning, and even cooking of a conventional oven. The lowering cost of halogen ovens has lead to increased adoption across the world and these devices are becoming more popular than ever.



One website in this area that is starting to attract considerable public attention is HalogenOvenReview.co.uk. This comprehensive review site helps consumers navigate through the vast choice in halogen ovens available today. They have gathered praise for their comprehensive and impartial reviews of the most popular halogen ovens on the market, including the Coopers Halogen Oven and the Flavorware Halogen Oven.



On the site, halogen ovens are judged according to a range of criteria, including value, size, food taste, ease of cleaning and maintenance, energy efficiency and other important factors. Each review is incredibly detailed, examining every aspect of the oven in question. The halogen oven reviews are accompanied with full colour, high-resolution pictures of the ovens.



In addition to the reviews, HalogenOvenReviews.co.uk contains relevant quality editorial content, including a comprehensive guide revealing how halogen ovens work and a page dedicated to explaining the benefits of cooking using a halogen oven.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Halogen ovens are a fantastic innovation, and prices are dropping constantly. Previously they were mostly used by those without the space for a conventional oven, but prices have dropped to such an extent that now anyone can afford to own a halogen oven as an auxiliary piece of cooking equipment. Halogen ovens can cut cooking times by up to 40%, and are incredibly energy efficient. Unlike a microwave, they can be used for roasting, baking, and steaming. They will also perfectly crisp and brown food, cooking evenly while retaining moisture. There are a vast number of halogen ovens available, and it can be difficult for consumers to determine which ones are worth buying. We set up HalogenOvenReview.co.uk to independently evaluate halogen ovens, judging them according to strict criteria. It serves as a useful resource for anyone who is considering purchasing a halogen oven.”



About HalogenOvenReview.co.uk

HalogenOvenReview.com is a review website focusing on halogen ovens. It has comprehensive and unbiased reviews of the most popular halogen ovens on the market.



For more information please visit http://HalogenOvenReview.co.uk