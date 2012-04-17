Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares over potential securities laws violations by Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and certain of its directors and in connection with certain statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) concerning whether a series of statements by Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $8.76million in 2008 to $56.09million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $48.65million in 2008 decreased to a Net Loss of $19.77million in 2011.



In September 2007, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and Baxter International Inc entered into an Enhanze Technology partnership, or the Gammagard Partnership. Under the terms of this partnership, Baxter International Inc obtained a worldwide, exclusive license to develop and commercialize product combinations of rHuPH20 with GAMMAGARD LIQUID, or HyQ. In the second quarter of 2011 Baxter International Inc filed for regulatory approval of HyQ in the US and in September 2011 Baxter International Inc announced that it had submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Human Medicinal products seeking marketing approval for HyQ.



On Feb. 10, 2012, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,800,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.61 per share.



Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) rose from as low as $3.00 per share in December 2008 to as high as $12.76 per share on March 30, 2012.



Then April 16, 2012, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requesting additional information to complete its review of the HyQ Biologics License Application (BLA).



NASDAQ: HALO shares dropped from $11.27 per share on Friday, April 13, 2012, to $7.53 during April 16, 2012.



