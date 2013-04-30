Hamilton Energy Efficient Initiative

Hamilton, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Steel City Windows has slowly but steadily begun to educate the average consumer in Hamilton regarding their energy consumption. The company has launched their free in-home consultation program as a token of hope for those who cannot afford energy audits. This consultation allows people to learn about energy saving products, such as windows and doors and how they can get them.



As one of the older, and more established Hamilton based companies, Steel City is a well trusted business. Their long term existence not only speaks about their great integrity, but it has helped them become one of the first companies to promote energy efficient vinyl windows. This product, still considered relatively new, has been available in Ontario for no more than 15 years. The new line of high quality PVC is what offers consumers large savings on their monthly or bi-weekly energy bills.



Environmental change has always been at the forefront of Steel City’s marketing team. “As one of the larger cities in Ontario, Hamilton’s turn for a greener future has come” says Marketing Director Arsene Lupin. The aim of this project is to meet with as many residents and small to mid size business owners and help them understand how a small investment now can be turned into a large profit later. “What people need to understand”, says Arsene Lupin “is that helping the environment heal itself is also profitable.”



The initiative won’t be able to cover large condominiums and businesses because there is not enough man-power yet. At this rate, Steel City averages about 30 to 40 free consultations every day. The word is spreading fast, and the phone lines in their headquarters are continuously ringing.



The Steel City project is approved and sponsored by the provincial and federal governments. Because the windows carried by Steel City qualify as energy efficient, and have the highest Energy Star ratings, they qualify for government rebates by default. All products are subjected to strict government regulations and inspections in order to pass as energy efficient. Steel City’s longevity has earned them the trust of the government and their windows and doors have always passed the tests for energy efficiency. Through the free consultation, the consumer will learn more about government grants, and how they can make the right choice.



Size or number of windows or doors to be replaced will have no effect on whether or not a consumer can qualify for the government rebates. The only determinant for a government rebate is the company’s product and its energy efficiency levels.



Steel City specializes in the installation of a wide assortment of windows and doors. The company offers a great variety of styles, sizes and colours as well as unmatched collection of solid wood doors. Steel City only deals with the highest grade vinyl, rubber and thermal glass units in order to provide the best Energy Star ratings for energy efficiency. All components are made and assembled in Canada.



