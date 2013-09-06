Hamilton, VA Based #1 Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Reveals Virginia www.SpaDayEmpire.com Event to Be Co-Hosted by "Tony Robbins" and "Xocai"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Gluten Free Population (Xocai Healthy Chocolates) - The global gluten-free product market is projected to reach a value of $6,206.2 million, growing at a growth rate of 10.2% by 2018. Gluten-free bakery and confectionery products accounted for the largest volume share of about 46%, followed by gluten-free snacks that contributed about 20% in the gluten-free product market. North America contributed to about 59% share in the global gluten-free product market. The demand for new products and a variety of gluten-free products is increasing in the market. The existing companies are actively introducing new products with different ingredients and flavors, thereby understanding the needs of their consumers. Each year, it seems like more manufacturers identify candy as gluten-free, widening the choices for candy-loving kids and parents alike.



It’s estimated that 3 million people in the United States – or one in 133 people – suffer from celiac disease, but many are unaware. While gastrointestinal problems are symptoms that often accompany the condition, many celiacs and people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity may have good digestion but experience growth, skin, skeletal, reproductive, neurological, psychological or other disorders. Scoping the Competition - Higher End "no gluten ingredient" Chocolates Pure, unsweetened chocolate, made by liquefying roasted cacao beans and containing nothing but those roasted beans, should be completely gluten-free. But pure, unsweetened chocolate also doesn't taste very good. It's the combination of chocolate and cocoa butter (like pure chocolate, a product of the cacao beans), sugar, milk (in some cases) and other ingredients that make "chocolate" such a taste sensation. And those other ingredients are where any gluten-related problems are introduced. (Source)



http://adampaulgreen.com/the-whole-truth-about-xocai-gluten-free-fine-chocolate-review-is-sweet-news-for-arkansas-residence-suffering-with-gluten-intolerance/



Take a day off and take care of yourself! The purpose of the day is to spend time for yourself and to remember that not only are you worth it, but you deserve the best in all areas of your life! We will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call us today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and pamper yourself with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower yourself with knowledge for you to share with others. To learn more about this event visit our website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center we are here to serve the community and we hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. We will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Stress-Less Living Expo sponsored by Tony Robbins Team, Xoçai & Dr Stéphane Provencher

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE

http://www.drstephane.com/



About

Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. http://www.drstephane.com/