Hammers in the Wind: Author Christian Warren Freed Storms Onto Literary Scene with Compelling Debut Novel

‘Hammers in the Wind’ is the first volume of ‘The Northern Crusade’ series.



Synopsis:



Chaos has come to the northern kingdom of Delranan. King Badron’s house is invaded; his son murdered and his daughter kidnapped. Badron’s desire for revenge pushes the north into a long anticipated war. Confident of neighboring Rogscroft’s involvement in the attack, Badron orders his feared Wolfsreik, an army without equal, to attack and destroy his enemies.



The ship The Sea Wolf returns to Delranan during the night of the attack and is quickly hired to hunt down and return the princess: dead or alive. Mercenaries and sell swords answer his call; none stranger than the seemingly feeble old Anienam Keiss, a man claiming to be the last living wizard and hiding the failures from a dark past and the mysterious warrior woman from the deep southern jungles: Rekka Jel.



She comes with a dire warning. A dread evil has awakened and threatens to consume Malweir in a wave of fury. It begins in Delranan.



As the author explains, Fantasy fans deserve something new.



“My book does pay homage to the many fantasy classics, but I’m also trying to inject fresh new blood into the genre. It’s growing in popularity but does risk repetition,” says Freed.



Continuing, “Therefore, my new series is extremely progressive and turn a lot of fantasy’s cliché’s on their heads.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book moved fast and furious from the first page. There are so many characters to love (and quite a few to hate as well). The journey was intense and mysterious. The author uses his military experience to weave great battle scenes. I am anxiously awaiting the next book in this tale. If you are looking for a great story, this is it,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Eve Arden was equally as impressed, adding, “The book takes you back to the time of ancient kings and their ways. The book has it all from a revengeful king looking for his daughter and wizards, mysterious warrior woman helping the king in the outset of dark lords threatening to destroy Malweir. The story runs in a fast pace from the first page and it holds your interest. The author Christian W. Freed did a great job in depicting the battle scenes, his military experience came in handy, I guess.”



'Hammers in the Wind', published by Writer's Edge Publishing, is available now:



About the Author: Christian W. Freed

Christian W. Freed was born in Buffalo, N.Y. He recently retired from a twenty year career in the U.S. Army. Armies of the Silver Mage is his first book for sale and was written during his tour of duty in Afghanistan. Much of the experiences and battle sequences in his novels come from his three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and a keenly developed understanding of military tactics. He graduated from Campbell University with a degree in history and is pursuing a Masters of Arts degree in Military History from Norwich University. He currently lives outside of Raleigh, N.C. and devotes his time to writing and to his family and their two Bernese Mountain Dogs.