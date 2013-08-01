Hammond Group Celebrates Its 51st Year of Service

Halesworth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The Hammond Group, a car dealer and car repair Suffolk operating near the Norfolk border celebrates its 51st year of service providing motorists with a great selection of premier vehicles from new cars Suffolk to an extensive range of services for less.



Starting out as a motor repair company in 1962, the Hammond Group is now one of the leading car dealers Suffolk carrying prestigious brands including Land Rover, Ford, Nissan, Isuzu, Subaru, GreatWall and Iveco.



In addition to offering new car models, the company also has a wide range of quality used vehicles. Rental services are also available as well as a great range of maintenance and repair services to keep motorists mobile at affordable costs.



Committed to Providing Excellent Value for Money



One of the many things the company is known for is its commitment to providing excellent service whether involving a private motorist or a commercial vehicle operator. The Hammond Group's capable staff is committed to providing informed and reliable suggestions with regard to both new and used models whatever is ideal given the client's specific needs. The sales team walks customers through the available finance packages ensuring a convenient and appropriate purchase.



Aside from vehicle sales, Hammond Group also maintains first class servicing workshops, repair centers and parts departments catering to private cars as well as HGV vehicles. Hammond technicians can provide a solution to vehicle problems and keep the clients on mobile.



The unrivalled service of Hammond Group started 51 years ago when Roy and Daisy Hammond took a chance in building their motor repair company with £1,500 worth of investment. With the company led by the second and third generations, it continues to thrust forward, further strengthening the company's commitment to innovative services. The Hammond Group extends its many thanks to its loyal customer base for making success happen and looks forward to more business in the future.



Check out Hammond Group's special offers on first class vehicles and services available.