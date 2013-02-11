Hampden-Sydney College President Dr. Christopher B. Howard Elected to Baylor's Governing Board

Hampden-Sydney, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Baylor University Board of Regents Chairman Richard Willis announced that Dr. Christopher B. Howard, President of Hampden-Sydney College, has been elected to a three-year term on the University's governing board beginning in February 2013.



Among the leading and most prestigious colleges in Virginia, Hampden-Sydney College’s stellar reputation is a reflection of its dedicated and knowledgeable faculty under the leadership of its president Dr. Christopher B. Howard. During his tenure as president since 2009, Hampden-Sydney College has formed strong bonds with other elite schools such as University of Virginia, Duke, Wake Forest, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and George Washington University Medical School to the benefit of Hampden-Sydney students. It is this leadership and dedication to the highest academic standards that has prompted his election to a three-year term on Baylor’s Board of Regents beginning in February of 2013.



“We are honored to welcome Dr. Howard to the Baylor Board of Regents,” said Baylor University Board of Regents Chairman Richard Willis. “Dr. Howard is an outstanding academic who brings to the board a wealth of experience in higher education. “He will bring knowledge and wisdom to the board, as well as a deep understanding of the University's mission and vision.”



Founded in 1775, Hampden-Sydney College has a longstanding tradition among colleges and universities in Virginia for producing outstanding citizens and leaders in a variety of fields. The private liberal arts college located in picturesque Southside Virginia is not only considered among the top colleges in Virginia but also one of the best private colleges in America. Hampden-Sydney’s liberal arts curriculum is directed toward the cultivation through the study of rhetoric, the social sciences, the humanities, and the natural sciences of literate and articulate graduates capable of critical thinking. The College offers over 25 majors and over 20 minors toward a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree.



Before his appointment as the 24th President of one of the leading private colleges in Virginia in 2009, Dr. Howard served as vice president for leadership and strategic initiatives at the University of Oklahoma, with General Electric's Corporate Initiatives Group, and with Bristol-Myers Squibb as a corporate associate. The distinguished U.S. Air Force Academy graduate holds a bachelor's degree in political science. He is also a Rhodes Scholar with a doctorate in politics from Oxford University and an MBA with distinction from the Harvard Business School along with several other academic achievements and awards.



As one of the youngest college presidents in the United States, Dr. Howard is currently a member of the National Security Education Program Board, the Higher Education Working Group on Global Issues of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Senior Advisor on African Affairs at the Albright Stonebridge Group, and an Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow. He is also a founder and trustee of the Impact Young Lives Foundation. For more information, please visit http://www.hsc.edu/



