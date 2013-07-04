Hampshire Top Attraction's Paper Dress Heralds an Overdue Spring

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Louise Collins, of the Marketing Collective, has been pictured in local newspapers wearing a dress made entirely from leaflets, one of which was the Hampshire’s Top Attractions 2013 guide. The paper dress was made in conjunction with local craft experts Bella Crafts and had a spring-like motif, including flowers made from Hamble Valley leaflets and bunting! The HTA leaflets featured heavily, and made a stunning fan. Once stuck into the dress, Louise modelled it for a series of photos with the spring flowers.



The innovative dress was the brainchild of the Marketing Collective, and was designed to catch both the eye and the headlines. The image has featured in premier local newspaper The Hampshire Chronicle and has generated a great buzz around the companies featured. It’s a fun way to get the word out about HTA’s great value offers and will surely attract new visitors to the site, to take advantage of the money saving deals and latest news. HTA is well-established as the perfect place to visit for anyone who wants to see what’s new with attractions in the South– it offers something for the entire family, as well as up-to-date information on events in Hampshire.



Meanwhile, the paper dress will be taking pride of place in the Marketing Collective’s offices, as both a piece of artwork and a successful campaign. A spokesperson says “The paper dress was a great way to promote the new 2013 HTA leaflet and it gained good local coverage - we pride ourselves on using innovative ways to get media coverage.” The dress has also featured in Hampshire Business Magazine, as part of a piece on the success of HTA and other local brands, which shows how strong the company is and how quickly it is becoming a well-known source of information for days out in the South.



