Hampshire Top Attraction's "Remarkable Growth" Featured in Business Magazine

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Hampshire’s Top Attractions recently featured in Hampshire Business Magazine as an example of a Hants-based business that has seen remarkable growth in tough economic times. The Marketing Collective’s Jo Andrews talked to the magazine about the success of the site and how it was helping more families than ever before plan their days out in the South.



HTA is well-known for its great offers on attractions in the South and for bringing its readers the latest Hampshire news, through its easy-to-use website. There are also events listings, to ensure that customers don’t miss the exciting events in Hampshire that range from literary cream teas to ghost hunts. There are events for all the family to enjoy, and HTA makes sure that the latest information is easily accessible.



There was also a mention of HTA in the Hampshire Chronicle, as part of the paper dress project – an innovative collaboration between marketing and crafting experts to produce a dress made out of HTA leaflets, among others. The dress was a popular and fun way to promote the companies and the distinctive branding of HTA could easily be spotted in the ensuing media coverage.



HTA is a recognisable and well-known brand, and continues to attract new visitors to the site, who benefit from a range of discounts as well as finding out what’s new with the county’s top attractions. The HTA model may now be replicated in other counties, such is its strength and success.



