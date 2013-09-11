Hampton Roads Small Businesses Can Now Get an Instant Online Branding Presence Thanks to New Local Online Marketing Consulting Business

Hampton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Local Business One Stop, a new online marketing and web design consulting business, is helping local businesses in the Hampton Roads Virginia area attract customers to their business by providing various proven online marketing solutions and consulting services.



“We are thrilled to offer web design, business listing, social media management, video marketing, reputation management and other internet marketing solutions to local businesses who want to attract targeted customers to their business,” says Lisa Santos, Owner and Online Marketing Consultant of Local Business One Stop.



According to Santos, Local Business One Stop will help small businesses in the Hampton Roads Virginia area to:



1. Acquire an online branding presence via a website or blog site



2. Get listed in the top business listing sites such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yelp and more so they can be found by their customers looking for them



3. Acquire a large following on their social media sites to create brand awareness in their local area



4. Monitor their online customer reviews consistently to maintain a positive online reputation



Santos, a former web developer and software tester, has over 16 years of experience in the areas of web development, sales, customer service, online marketing and administrative support. She recognized the need for online marketing support when approached by several local businesses seeking assistance in growing their business online but didn’t have the knowledge, computer skills or staff to do so.



With the launch of Local Business One Stop, Santos joins thousands of online marketing consultants worldwide who offer their skills and expertise to help local small businesses. Online Marketing Consultants use their unique abilities and talents to help relieve their clients of time consuming duties so they can focus on larger business goals.



About Local Business One Stop

Local Business One Stop, is a full-service online marketing consulting company based in Hampton, Virginia, USA. LBOS helps businesses establish an online presence through various web-based solutions and consulting services. LBOS’s core services are web design, local business listing submission, social media management, reputation management, video marketing, mobile marketing, local seo and email marketing. For more information see contact details.



Contact:

Lisa Santos

Phone: (757) 204-5782

Email: info@localbusinessonestop.com

Website: http://localbusinessonestop.com