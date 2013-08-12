Hamptons Swimwear Style Goes Global

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The Hamptons has long been associated with an almost iconic reputation for stylish, luxury resortwear. Online boutique Kijian (Kijian.com) is now bringing these exclusive, hard to find pieces directly to your desktop.



In its first season online, Kijian.com is offering luxury bathing suits, accessories and cover-ups from trend setting designers like Melissa Odabash, Miguelina and Colette Malouf. All of the items feature a distinctive Hamptons flair and are even broken into trend-specific collections like “White Party,” “Gin Lane” and “Heavy Metal” (the last of which is an ode to the use of metal embellishments and textures in contemporary fashion pieces). All items are shipped from The Hamptons directly to your doorstep.



Kijian’s efforts to bring luxury, boutique shopping to the web doesn’t stop at offering hard to find, luxury items. The site brings some of the character and ambiance that larger swimwear sites lack by offering recommendations, advice, original product photography and editorial content. For example, each item being sold is presented with a gallery of other items that the piece “Goes With.” This empowers users to put together outfits with some assistance before checking out. These items can be purchased right away or collected in a private “Wish List.” Bikini tops and bottoms are also sized separately to allow for a more customized fit. There is even a lifestyle and fashion blog written by the site’s founder Kim Johnson.



Kijian’s Kim Johnson is also the Co-Founder of the highly successful Corporate Shopping Company - a private access shopping website featuring a mix of top fashion brands including Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren, Diane von Furstenberg, Helmut Lang, Theory and more. Johnson built a name for herself in fashion and interior design, working for several publications and designers including Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. She is a New Yorker who spent her childhood summers in the Hamptons. It is these fond memories, combined with her passion for the beach and swimwear, which inspired her to utilize her fashion and e-commerce expertise to create Kijian.



Just like in a traditional, brick and mortar boutique, the fashions on Kijian can change quickly based on availability, sales and new shipments so customers are encouraged to move quickly when they see items that they like. New features are being added weekly and the popular Kijian blog is also being expanded to include travelogues, designer interviews, showcases of new pieces and celebrities wearing the site’s fashions.



Contact:

Sara Whitehall

Public Relations

swhitehall@Kijian.com

www.Kijian.com