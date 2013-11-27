Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hana Tour Service Inc. (39130) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Hana Tour Service Inc. (39130) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Hana Tour Service Inc.'.



WMI's 'Hana Tour Service Inc. (39130) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Hana Tour Service Inc.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Hana Tour Service Inc.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Hana Tour Service Inc. (Hana Tour) is a travel and tourism services provider, based in South Korea. The company offer domestic and international travel services. It also provides hotel reservations, air ticket sales, overseas travel, domestic travel and inbound travel services. Hana Tour provides packages including low-priced, free individual travel, honeymoon, golf and others for both individual and business sectors. The company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Hana and Media, Hana Business Travel, Hana Tour Youth, Hana Tourist, Hana Tour ITC, Namkang Travel Services Inc. and Web Tour. Hana Tour is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.



Companies Mentioned



Hana Tour Service Inc.



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