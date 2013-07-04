Hanaya Inc. Becomes a Pioneer in Friction Hinges Industry

Dr. Ponte Vedra, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Hanaya Inc. a renowned friction hinges manufacturer becomes a pioneer in friction hinges industry. This company has a strong track record for maintaining quality and an extensive commitment to excellence. Their friction hinge technology allows smooth and consistent OEM component operations.



Friction hinges industry is huge with a wide variety of applications in almost every industry. This technology is used in the computer industry for laptops, LCD displays, and electronic equipment that needs controlled positioning. However, now friction hinges are also used to replace gas springs and regular frictionless hinges.



The friction hinges designers at Hanaya Inc. constantly experimented with various techniques and manufacturing processes. They have developed a unique process to develop friction hinges that is propriety to Hanaya Inc.



Their constant torque hinge have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque. Hanaya Inc. delivers torque control solutions to all dominant industries. Some of the acclaimed industries like aerospace, electronics, automotive and marine are its clients.



A representative while focusing on the performance of friction hinges stated, “Our friction hinges' life cycles exceed 35,000 and torque tolerance has been lowered to 10-15%. Our friction hinges torque ranges from 0 to over 100 in.lb (0 to over 11 N.m). Hanaya Inc.'s wrap-around spring technology allows for a more consistent and lasting torque.”



About Hanaya, Inc.

Hanaya, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of friction hinges used in many commercial and industrial applications, including electronics, medical, marine, automotive and home products. Our friction hinges have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque over life. We have a standard line of friction hinges ranging in torque from 0 to over 100 in lb (0 to over 11 N.m). In addition to our standard line of products, we also work with our customers to produce semi-custom or fully custom hinges solutions to fit their OEM applications. Hanaya produces friction hinges for HP, Dell, Sony and a wide variety of OEM customers around the world. With our team of engineers in the US and the manufacturing capabilities in Asia, Hanaya, Inc. is has become the leader in the motion and friction hinge industry. We are committed to provide unique and unconditional services to all our customers.



For more information visit http://www.hanayainc.com

Phone: - 1-888-544-6437 or 1-904-285-7575

Email: - SALES@HANAYAINC.COM