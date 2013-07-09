Hanaya Inc. Now Brings Precisely Engineered Friction Hinges for Clients

Ponte Vedra, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Hanaya Inc. a pioneer in friction hinges industry now brings precisely engineered friction hinges for clients. The friction hinge technology used in all products at Hanaya allows smooth as well as consistent OEM component operations.



All the acclaimed industries like aerospace, electronics, automotive and marine are Hanaya’s clients. It delivers torque control solutions to all of them. They have engineered and tested constant torque hinges, to make sure it provides smooth and consistent torque.



Friction hinge designs from Hanaya are used in numerous aerospace industry components. In fact this manufacturing company can be referred as aerospace hinge manufacturer because they develop hinge for everything from Latches, Cabinetry, Entertainment Systems, Instruments, Seats, Headrest to Tray Tables that is used in aerospace industry.



A spokesperson while discussing the aerospace hinges and other friction hinges stated, “We have a standard line of friction hinges ranging in torque from 0 to over 100 in.lb (0 to over 11 N.m). In addition to our standard line of products, we also work with our customers to produce semi-custom or fully custom hinges solutions to fit their OEM applications.”



He also said, “Hanaya, Inc. is dedicated to provide customers with recommendations and solutions at a cost effective price while not compromising quality and product performance.”



About Hanaya, Inc.

Hanaya, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of friction hinges used in many commercial and industrial applications, including electronics, medical, marine, automotive and home products. Our friction hinges have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque over life. We have a standard line of friction hinges ranging in torque from 0 to over 100 in lb (0 to over 11 N.m). In addition to our standard line of products, we also work with our customers to produce semi-custom or fully custom hinges solutions to fit their OEM applications. Hanaya produces friction hinges for HP, Dell, Sony and a wide variety of OEM customers around the world. With our team of engineers in the US and the manufacturing capabilities in Asia, Hanaya, Inc. is has become the leader in the motion and friction hinge industry. We are committed to provide unique and unconditional services to all our customers.



For more information visit http://www.hanayainc.com

Phone: - 1-888-544-6437 or 1-904-285-7575

Email: - SALES@HANAYAINC.COM