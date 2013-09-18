Hanaya Inc. Now Offering High Utility Range of Engineering Hinges

Dr. Ponte Vedra, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Hanaya Inc. is one of the noteworthy manufacturers of Engineering Hinges that are apt for meeting diverse industrial requirements. Powered by a hi-tech production unit equipped with ultramodern machines, this company has acquired the capability to design and develop most innovative Engineering Hinges. The offered product range has proved high utility for industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics and marine. In addition to this, pricing structure followed by Hanaya Inc. has always been reasonable that gives their clients a competitive edge.



The expert team at Hanaya uses modern manufacturing techniques to develop dimensionally precise laptop hinges. Every product is first tested on prevailing parameters of quality to ensure that the range being offered is of excellent quality with zero-defects.



Friction hinges offered by the company also exhibit high utility products for different industrial use. Engineered with extreme accuracy, these products are valued for their even and consistent torque capacity. These friction hinges are widely used in both commercial and industrial equipments that need positioning control. Besides manufacturing a standard line of products, Hanaya works in close coordination with customers to develop customized and semi-customized products that adequately serve their OEM applications.



About Hanaya, Inc.

Hanaya, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of friction hinges used in many commercial and industrial applications, including electronics, medical, marine, automotive and home products. These friction hinges have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque over life. The company has a standard line of friction hinges ranging in torque from 0 to over 100 in.lb (0 to over 11 N.m). Hanaya produces friction hinges for HP, Dell, Sony and a wide variety of OEM customers around the world. Hanaya Inc is empowered by an expert team of engineers in the US and the manufacturing capabilities in Asia, and has therefore attained the distinction of being a leader in the motion and friction hinge industry. They are committed to provide unique and unconditional services to all our customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.hanayainc.com

Phone: - 1-888-544-6437 or 1-904-285-7575

Email: - SALES@HANAYAINC.COM