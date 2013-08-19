Hanaya Inc. Now Offers Custom Built Friction Hinges for OEM Clients Around the World

Ponte Vedra, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Hanaya Inc. offers Custom Built Friction Hinges for OEM Clients around the world. They incorporate the latest engineering in their hinges and every hinge fringe from their range that undergoes their standard testing processes. They make sure to deliver torque control solutions to industries like that of aerospace, electronics, automotive, marine among the few.



They are specialist in offering variety of friction hinges for various original equipment manufacturers. They have supplied friction hinges for some of the most reputed clients like HP, Dell, Sony and a number of OEM clients around the world. They are one of the most reputed manufacturers of friction hinges, known for producing great quality and high performing hinges.



They continuously research and introduce some of the most cutting-edge technologies and manufacturing processes to offer the quality no one has experienced before. Their friction hinges technology contributes to the smooth and consistent performance of the OEM component.



Their torque hinges offer a varied applications for laptop computers, medical devices, aerospace and automotive industry products. They work in close coordination of the designing team of their reputed clients to understand their current needs and then introduce products as per their product requirement.



They put their continuous efforts to understand how their friction hinges can improve the quality and performance of their clients’ products. Their best in class manufacturing processes then ensure to produce tested quality friction hinges. Their trademark manufacturing processes make the friction hinges smoother with smallest spring back and absolutely no backlash.



About Hanaya Inc.

Hanaya Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of friction hinges used in many commercial and industrial applications, including electronics, medical, marine, automotive and home products. Their friction hinges have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque over life. They have a standard line of friction hinges ranging in torque from 0 to over 100 in.lb. In addition to their standard line of products, they also work with customers to produce semi-custom or fully custom hinge solutions to fit their OEM applications.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.hanayainc.com/custom_hinges.htm or call them at 1-888-544-6437.