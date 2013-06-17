Hanaya Inc. Now Passes Strict Stress Test for Aerospace Industry Against Competitors

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Hanaya Inc., a renowned friction hinges manufacturer now passes strict stress test for aerospace industry against competitors. They focus to deliver the best quality with perfection. Their designs are a live instance of excellence.



They offer torque control solutions to all dominant industries including the aerospace industry. In fact, their friction hinge technology while being at its desired positions allows smooth and consistent OEM component operations.



The company’s products are used by the pioneers in every industry like electronics, automotive, marine and aerospace, etc. which utilize its products. Moreover, their friction hinges have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque.



As per the company’s president, "Our 2012 results reflect solid execution in a challenging economic environment. We continued to see the positive impact of our new models introduced early in the year like the barrel and butt friction hinges, improve productivity and LEAN initiatives on our business. Overall sales and gross margins achieved record levels, and adjusted operating margins expanded accordingly. In addition, our sales increase was generated by a variety of new customers rather than existing customers. We now have in excess of 500 active customers"



Moreover, their friction hinge designs are used in designing numerous aerospace industry components. The list includes Latches, Cabinetry, Entertainment Systems, Instruments, Seats, Headrest, Tray Tables, etc. amongst others.



About Hanaya, Inc.

Hanaya, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of friction hinges used in many commercial and industrial applications, including electronics, medical, marine, automotive and home products. Our friction hinges have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque over life. We have a standard line of friction hinges ranging in torque from 0 to over 100 in.lb (0 to over 11 N.m). In addition to our standard line of products, we also work with our customers to produce semi-custom or fully custom hinges solutions to fit their OEM applications. Hanaya produces friction hinges for HP, Dell, Sony and a wide variety of OEM customers around the world. With our team of engineers in the US and the manufacturing capabilities in Asia, Hanaya, Inc. is has become the leader in the motion and friction hinge industry. We are committed to provide unique and unconditional services to all our customers.



