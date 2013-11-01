Hanaya, Inc. Now Tops the Chart with Its Quality Torque Solutions

Dr. Ponte Vedra, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Hanaya, Inc., a premium hub for multipurpose friction hinges now tops the chart with their quality torque solutions. The company being a renowned designer and manufacturer of friction hinges serves many commercial and industrial applications, including electronics, medical, marine, automotive and home products.



All their products are precisely made and pass a thorough quality check to ensure the top notch performance. The friction hinges have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque over life. In fact, it’s not only about the ready to ship products; Hanaya, Inc. also offers custom made torque solutions to the clients.



While elaborating further on it, a spokesperson stated, “In addition to our standard line of products, we also work with our customers to produce semi-custom or fully custom hinge solutions to fit their OEM applications. Hanaya, Inc. is dedicated to provide customers with recommendations and solutions at a cost effective price while not compromising quality and product performance.”



Their products are being widely used by renowned brands and are highly in demand. Whether it’s the computer industry, marine, automotive, aerospace, medical, or any common devices that requires controlled motion; Hanaya, Inc. is there to serve with their line of constant torque friction hinges.



Moreover, Hanaya Inc. has accumulated a vast experience in the manufacturing and design of friction hinges. And this experience enables them to quickly address requirements and challenges in motion mechanisms for a wide range of applications. Over the years, they have constantly experimented with various techniques and manufacturing processes.



About Hanaya Inc.

Hanaya Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of friction hinges used in many commercial and industrial applications, including electronics, medical, marine, automotive and home products. Their friction hinges have been engineered and tested to provide smooth consistent torque over life. They have a standard line of friction hinges ranging in torque from 0 to over 100 in. lb. In addition to their standard line of products, they also work with customers to produce semi-custom or fully custom hinges solutions to fit their OEM applications.



For more information, please visit http://www.hanayainc.com

Phone: - 1-888-544-6437 or 1-904-285-7575

Email: - SALES@HANAYAINC.COM