The Revolutionary Gator Edged Hand Chainsaw Now Available on Amazon at a New Price

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Select Designs just lately introduced the launch of their particular and most recent product, a hand chainsaw, that is a modern and impressive tool and will allow users to be able to operate more quickly but also more effectively. This is called Gator Edged hand chainsaw and exactly what makes it so successful and powerful, is the fact that it actually has more than 50% bi-directional cutting teeth compared to a regular hand chain saw. This unique and amazing feature works like a massive power multiplier making it possible for the Gator to become just about the most powerful and effective specific tool that can be found.



Select Designs is well known for the revolutionary products and solutions they provide the customers. Their particular staff of expert industrial product designers research and source products particularly developed to supply buyers with the most recent characteristics that will result in an improved overall performance. The Gator Edged hand chainsaw is definitely the most recent of the modern items discovered by the Select Designs staff. Individuals who purchased the saw are actually talking about this tool and its feature all around the web. “All of our clients regularly comment on the good quality in addition to the exceptional overall performance regarding the Gator,” according to Christy Holmes, a customer support representative with Select Designs.



The Gator Edged consists of 17 cutting teeth per 25” of chain, which unfortunately is a great gain for the trimming ability considering that the standard saw provides solely 10-11 cutting teeth per every 25 inch of chain. The greater overall performance which will occur right from all these capabilities would mean more rapid but softer trimming with even less work. It is important to notice that the Gator Edged weighs about four ounces but has the ability to cut through a 12” diameter tree trunk.



The Gator Edged hand chainsaw is among the most adaptable products and solutions available and can certainly be utilized as a pocket chainsaw, pole saw, rope chain saw, saw chain, hand saw chain, tree saw, camping saw, pruner saw, pole chain saw, rope and chain saw, survival saw, brush saw and mini saw.



The Gator Edged hand chainsaw is now on the market at a great opening selling price on Amazon.com. For more information regarding this product please check out the product page on Amazon.com.



About Select Designs

Select Designs is a brand development agency that helps consumers select and connect with brands in meaningful ways. The company is known for bringing the latest and best products to the market.