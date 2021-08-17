Hand Cream & Lotion Market Still Has Room to Grow: Unilever, Coty, LYNX

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Hand Cream & Lotion Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Hand Cream & Lotion market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.



Unilever (United Kingdom), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Procter & Gamble (United States), Philosophy (United States), Coty, Inc. (United States), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), LYNX (United States), Whaelthfields Lohmann (China), Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd. (China), Olay (United States), Alba Botanica (United States), Avalon Organics (United Kingdom), Galderma (United States)



What is Hand Cream & Lotion Market:

Human skin is the body's largest organ and a complex biological system known as the integumentary system. Skin acts as an interface between a body and the environment and serves many many functions. Hand Creams and Lotions available in the market can benefit the skin by protecting it with sunscreen, which helps prevent skin cancer and brown age spots. Increased usage of Hand Creams and Lotions for Sun Block, Anti-Tan Creams and Lotions are another Key Factors Augmenting the Global Hands Cream & Lotion Market. The growth of Creams and Lotions market has an expanded role in a well-rounded skin care regimen. Hands are much more exposed to damage than any other part of our body. Water, chemicals and the sun are the main causes of damage to the hands and they are also one of the first places to show any signs of ageing. Hence this demands an effective and good Creams and Lotion without causing any damage to the skin. Creams, used as facial cleansers and moisturizers, and lotions are also used as Hand and Body Creams & Lotions.



Influencing Trends:

- Increasing Awareness Regarding the Various Benefits of using Personal Care Products among Consumers has resulted in a Rise in their Demand Over the Last Few Years

- Growing Need for Natural Quick-Fix Solutions for Various Problems of Skin that Arise from Pollution and Other Factors is projected to have a Positive Impact on the Market in the Coming Future.



Growth Drivers:

- Escalating Demand for Hand Creams and Body Lotions among Consumers

- Growing E-Commerce Sector by Providing Various Businesses through Online Mode for this Market

- Demand for organic and natural skin care products from cosmetic industry.



Gaps and Opportunities:

- With the Demand for Moisturizing Hand Cream and Lotions and Manufacturers

- Focus on Research and Development Activities

- Formulation of New Products, Resulting in the Growth of Green Chemistry and the Green Sector.



by Type (Moisturising Hand Lotion, Protective Hand Lotion, Repair Hand Creme, Others), Application (Adult, Children, Baby), Distribution channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

- Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



