Hand Dryer Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2026 - Top Companies American Dryer, Dyson, Excel Dryer, Mitsubishi Electric

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The global hand dryer market was valued at USD 879.070 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.89 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. This is attributed to their increasing demand in several end-use industries, which consists of airports, hotel and restaurants, hospitals, offices, and shopping malls. In 2018, the total number of hand dryers that were shipped, accounted for 3,122.7 thousand units. This number is expected to surpass 7,714.2 thousand units by 2026. Economic and Environmental profits generated by hand dryers are anticipated to fuel the product adoption.



Based on product types, the Global Hand Dryer Market is bifurcated into jet air and hot air. In 2019, the jet air segment accounted for over 60% share of the overall volume. The segment is expected to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in installation of these devices at airports, hotels & restaurants, office buildings, and shopping malls. The cost of jet air, as compared to hot air dryers, is high. This is likely to might restrict the demand for these devices in the coming years.



In terms of end-use industries, the market is fragmented into hotel & restaurant, airport, offices, shopping malls, and hospital. In 2018, the hotel and restaurant segment accounted for 26.9% share of the overall revenue. Its share is expected to rise during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to sudden growth increase in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels, and surge in tourism activities worldwide.



Segment by Key players:

- American Dryer

- Dyson

- Excel Dryer

- Mitsubishi Electric

- World Dryer



Segment by Type:

- Jet-air

- Hot-air



Segment by Application:

- Hotel & Restaurant

- Airport

- Offices

- Shopping

- Malls and Hospital



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



