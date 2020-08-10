Hand Sanitizer Market (12.3% CAGR) 2020 to 2028: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Hand Sanitizer Market was $5.2 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $13.20 Bn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3% between 2020-2028", as per the latest market research report titled Global Hand Sanitizer Market (By Product Type - Gel, Foam, Spray, and Others. By composition - Alcohol-based Sanitizer, and Alcohol-free Sanitizer. By Distribution Channel - Online Retail, Departmental Store, Pharmacy Store, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2028.



Browse the Full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/hand-sanitizer-market-21



Hand Sanitizer is a solution used for disinfecting the hands from any possible bacteria and germs. The hand sanitizer market is primarily driven by rising public awareness about personal hygiene. Moreover, the current outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to fuel the market demand for hand sanitizers across the world. The ease of accessibility and availability across distribution channels is expected to drive the market growth in the coming forecast period. In Addition, the promotion of theses hand sanitizers by the governments for safety against Covid-19 is expected to bolster the market growth globally. However, strict government hand sanitizer regulations and allergies caused by the chemicals associated with chemical ingredients of hand sanitizers are projected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, Covid-19 impact and rising health concerns are anticipated to present a lucrative opportunity for the Hand Sanitizers Market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, The Hand Sanitizer Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



Major Players in Global Hand Sanitizer Market



The primary key players in the Hand Sanitizer Market include 3M Company, Best Sanitizers Inc., Chattem Inc., Gojo industries INC., Henkel AG & Company, Kutol Products Company, Inc, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Nice-Pak Products, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Skinvisible Inc., Unilever Plc, Vi-Jon Laboratories.



To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/hand-sanitizer-market-21



The Global Hand Sanitizer Market Has Been Segmented into:



Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Product



Gel

Liquid

Spray

Others



Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Packing Size



500 ML

200 ML

<100 ML

5 Liter

10 Liter

Others



Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Composition



Alcohol-based Sanitizer

>80%

60 <59.9%

Alcohol-free Sanitizer



Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Distribution Channel



Online Retail

Departmental Store

Pharmacy Store

Others



Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By End User



Household

Industrial

Healthcare institutions

Commercial

Others



Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Browse the Full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/hand-sanitizer-market-21



About Us:



Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.



Our Medium Blog: https://medium.com/@kumarganesh028