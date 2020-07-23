Hand Sanitizer Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Hand Sanitizer (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Spray) Industry



The global hand sanitizer market is estimated to reach US$2.12 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.96% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing GNI per capita and rising healthcare spending globally and increasing healthcare associated infections are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by health hazards associated with chemical ingredients and increasing harmful toxicants in hand sanitizers. A few notable trends include growing awareness regarding hand hygiene, rising online sales of hand sanitizers, rising popularity of hand sanitizers, growing standard of product commercialization and strict regulations in hospitals regarding washing routine.



The global hand sanitizer market is segmented into gel, foam, liquid and spray hand sanitizer. The global hand sanitizer market is highly dominated by gel hand sanitizers owing to its easy to use as well as portable and convenient features.



The global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow in future due to rising health expenditure and growing awareness regard hygiene. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global hand sanitizer market supported by rising spread of infectious diseases and awareness regarding health and hygiene. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing market for hand sanitizer with huge demand for all types of hand sanitizers.



Scope of the report:



- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hand sanitizer market, segmented into gel, foam, liquid and spray hand sanitizers.

- The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, Unilever, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and 3M Company) are also presented in detail.



Key Target Audience:



- Hand Sanitizer Manufacturers

- End Users (Hospitals, Restaurants & Corporate)

- Raw Material Providers

- Consulting Firms

- Investment Banks

- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



