Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.



This Hand Sanitizer Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.



The hand sanitizer market is estimated to register a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Click Here to Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Hand Sanitizer Market 2019:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356810/hand-sanitizer-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=18



The prominent players in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market:



Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever, Bath & Body Works LLC., GOJO Industries Inc., and Others.



Key Market Trends: -



Increased Attention toward Hand Hygiene due to Rising Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases



- The global outbreak of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic in March 2020 due to its rapid transmissibility, has majorly impacted consumer behavior and has led consumers to take more preventive measures regarding personal hygiene maintenance, especially hand hygiene.

- According to the WHO, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased rapidly at the beginning of 2020, rising from 9,826 cases on 31st January to 462,684 cases on 26th March 2020. In addition, the increasing number of deaths caused by the virus triggered an alarming response from consumers, with increased attention regarding hand hygiene as a preventive measure from contracting the infection.

- Moreover, the usage of hand sanitizers is recommended by the World Health Organization, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and doctors worldwide, claiming that the use of alcohol-based hand rub is one of the most effective precautions observed against the virus. This factor is currently driving the market growth.

- As this preventive approach to the COVID-19 infection is resulting in an excess demand for hand sanitizers in the market, it, therefore, create more opportunities for prospective market entrants as well as existing market players to meet the exponentially growing demand for hand sanitizers, by expanding the production and introducing product innovations.



North America and Europe have Emerged as the most Prominent Regions



- By geography, North America and Europe claimed the highest contribution in the market in 2019, owing to high awareness existing among consumers about hand hygiene.

- However, this scenario is expected to alter in the forecast period as Asia-Pacific, which has also been strongly hit by COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020, recorded strong sales growth of sanitizers, wherein disinfection became one of the most common measures to interrupt viral transmission.

- According to the WHO, some of the markets that are most strongly hit by COVID-19 include the European region, with countries, such as Italy and Spain; the Western Pacific region, with countries, such as China and South Korea; and lastly, the Americas, with the United States and Canada being the majorly impacted countries.

- Although the demand for hand sanitizers has increased in all regions around the world, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are expected to hold the highest market shares, primarily due to increased long-term change in consumer habits toward hand hygiene products.



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Hand Sanitizer Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Hand Sanitizer Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth



Browse in-depth and report summary TOC on "Hand Sanitizer Market":



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356810/hand-sanitizer-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=18



Finally, the Hand Sanitizer market report offers a complete and detailed study of Global Hand Sanitizer market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.