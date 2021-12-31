Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2021 -- Global Hand Sanitizer Market, By Form (Gel, Liquid, Spray), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Online, Medical Stores), By Type (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol), By End User (Residents, Retail, Enterprises, Others), By SKU, Estimation & Forecast, 2016 – 2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Hand Sanitizer market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Hand Sanitizer market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region



Key Segments Studied in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

The global hand sanitizer market held a market size of USD 3,551.2 Million in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 6%. The volume of hand sanitizer in the global market was nearly 868.7 MMT in 2019 and is expected to rise to 1,356.6 MMT by 2022.

The hand sanitizer market is anticipated to grow owing to the rising awareness among individuals due to the spread of COVID-19 globally and the rising number of new entrants in the market. The market is expected to be negatively impacted by factors such as the disrupted distribution channel & high prices during the COVID-19 pandemic and health issues caused due to the sanitizers.

On a regional basis, the global hand sanitizer market has been divided into North America, Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global market accounting for a market share of more than 50% owing to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of sanitizers in the region. The European region is expected to account for the second-largest market share.

The global hand sanitizer market is classified based on form, SKU, distribution channel, end-user, and type.

The approximate market share of the top twelve to fifteen players in the market is about 70 to 75%. Prominent players in the global hand sanitizer market include GOJO Industries, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Proctor and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol Products Company, Shanghai Likang Disinfectant Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Beaver Cosmetic Co., Ltd., Montgomery Manufacturing, Seatex Ltd., Clorox Company, Xi?an Youpai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and HARTMANN Group, among others.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Hand sanitizer Market



- In July 2021, Kutol's HealthGuard brand received Green Seal certification for 5 of its hand sanitizer formulations. These include 62% alcohol hand sanitizer gel, 70% alcohol hand sanitizer gel (1000 ml bag refill), foaming 62% alcohol hand sanitizer, foaming 70% alcohol hand sanitizer, and hand sanitizer gel 70% alcohol.

- In July 2021, The Hartmann Group became the official hygiene partner of Allianz Arena for its 2021-2022 season. With this, the arena was equipped with Streilium disinfection dispensers.

- In March 2021, ITC launched a new variant of its Savlon moisturizing sanitizer. The company launched this variant to meet the consumer demand for post usage dryness prevention products.

- In February 2021, Reckitt Benckiser's Dettol partnered with British Airways for offering Dettol's products to British Airway's customers. Dettol hand sanitizer stations were placed at all check-in desks, self-service bag drops, lounges & departure gates at London's Heathrow Terminal 5. The airline was supplied with hand sanitizers, cleaners, wipes, and sprays, among other hygiene products.



Segment Coverage

By Form

- Gel Sanitizers

- Liquid Sanitizers

- Spray (Aerosol) Sanitizers

By SKU

- <50 ml

- 51-100 ml

- 101-200 ml

- >501 ml

By Distribution Channel

- Retail Stores

- Online Stores

- Pharms/Medical Stores

By End-User

- Residents

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Enterprises

- Manufacturing

- Facility Management Services

- Recreation & Entertainment Centers

- Hospitality

- Retail (Commercial Facilities)

- Others (Government/utilities, Educational institutes)

By Type

- Alcohol Based

- Non-Alcohol Based



Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.



