Summary

Global hand sanitizer market will reach $11.16 billion by 2030, growing by 18.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to increasing need for hand sanitizing products and noteworthy alertness about personal cleanliness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 84 figures, this 177-page report "Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam, Wipes, Spray), Functional Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global hand sanitizer market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global hand sanitizer market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Functional Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

- Gel

- Liquid

- Foam

- Wipes

- Spray



Based on Functional Ingredient, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

- Alcohol Based

- Triclosan

- Iodine

- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Based



Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

- Hypermarket & Supermarket

- Drug Store

- Retail Store

- Online Sales

- Other Distribution Channels



Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

- Healthcare

- Household

- Hospitality

- Corporate

- Retail Industry

- Educational Institutions

- Government & Military

- Other End Users



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Functional Ingredient, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global hand sanitizer market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 25

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 27

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 31

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 34

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 38

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 42

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 42

3.2 Gel 44

3.3 Liquid 45

3.4 Foam 46

3.5 Wipes 47

3.6 Spray 48

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Functional Ingredient 49

4.1 Market Overview by Functional Ingredient 49

4.2 Alcohol Based 51

4.3 Triclosan 52

4.4 Iodine 53

4.5 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Based 54

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel 55

5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 55

5.2 Hypermarket & Supermarket 57

5.3 Drug Store 58

5.4 Retail Store 59

5.5 Online Sales 60

5.6 Other Distribution Channels 61

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User 62

6.1 Market Overview by End User 62

6.2 Healthcare 64

6.3 Household 65

6.4 Hospitality 66

6.5 Corporate 67



....Continued



