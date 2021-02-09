Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook Future Overview and Trends by 2027 : Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries Inc., Unilever Group, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The hand sanitizer is a foam or gel that is used to clean hands and kill any infection-causing agents on the hands. The product does not require consumers to wash their hands, but it is all about rubbing and letting it dry only. Sanitizers are useful but less effective when it comes to germs killing as compared to proper washing of hands with soap and water. According to healthcare professionals, alcohol-based hand sanitizers must be preferred as they can kill bacteria on hands more efficiently. The global hand sanitizer market is projected to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% through the following years.



Key participants include Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries Inc., Unilever Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Henkel AG & Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., 3M Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., and Vi-Jon Inc., among others.



Market Drivers



The global hand sanitizer market is highly competitive. There are various factors that are positively affecting the performance of the product in the global market. One of the most crucial reasons is the prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe. The sanitizers are demanded by almost the whole of the world. The countries affected or prone to affected are taking strict safety measures, and sanitizers are their first precaution tool. Consumers are much concerned about their health safety and have adapted the use of sanitizers permanently in their lives.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global hand sanitizer market on the basis of type, form, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer

Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Gel Hand Sanitizer

Liquid Hand Sanitizer

Foam Hand Sanitizer

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals & Clinics

Hotels & Restaurants

Household Purposes

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Regional Landscape



The use of hand sanitizers is high across various regions, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period owing to a large number of consumers present in various countries in the region. Furthermore, rising concerns for health and safety are another major factor driving the growth.



