Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The Hand Sanitizer Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Hand Sanitizer market are Chattem, Inc (United States), Johnson and Johnson (United States), Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company (United States), 3M Company (United States), Bath & Body Works, LLC (United States), GOJO Industries, Inc (United States), Best Sanitizers, Inc (United States), Medline Industries, Inc (United States), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.), Unilever Plc (U.K.), Deb Group Ltd (U.K.) and Henkel Group (Germany).



According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Hand Sanitizer market is expected to see growth rate of 9.23% and may see market size of USD1745.1 Million by 2025



Consumer inclination toward health and wellness has increased with the rise in diseases. Washing hand repeatedly is not possible and is time-consuming, whereas, at times soap and water are not available everywhere, the hand sanitizer plays a vital role. Hand sanitizer is a liquid used to kill germs instantly, without water. It contains alcohol, such as ethyl alcohol as an active ingredient that acts as an antiseptic. It kills almost all bacteria, viruses and fungi within a few seconds. Improvement in standard of living, the rise in health expenditure and the increase in health awareness have increased the usage of hand sanitizer. The center for disease control and prevention, a federal agency in the U.S., has conducted health promotion, prevention, and preparedness for improving the overall health of the consumer. The support from WHO, FDA towards the need for sanitation has constantly increased the demand for sanitizer. CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water whenever possible because handwashing reduces the amounts of all types of germs and chemicals on hands. But if soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can help you avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.



Market Trend

- Innovation in Packaging and formulation

- Emerging use of hand sanitizer through touch-free dispenser



Restraints

- Tax & Regulatory Structure

- Health Hazardous Associated with Hand Sanitizer As it Contains Chemical Ingredients



Opportunities

- Vast Untapped Rural Market

- Export Potential



Challenges

- Intense Competition Among the Key Manufacturer



The Global Hand Sanitizer segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Foam Hand Sanitizer, Gel Hand Sanitizer, Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Liquid Hand Sanitizer, Spray Hand Sanitizer)



Application (Hospitals, Schools, Corporate segments, Restaurants, Military, Household purpose, Others (hotels, shopping plaza, etc.)), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Departmental Store, Pharmacy Store, Others)



The Global Hand Sanitizer Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



The Hand Sanitizer market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Hand Sanitizer Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Hand Sanitizer Market:

The report highlights Hand Sanitizer market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Hand Sanitizer, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Points Covered in Hand Sanitizer Market Study :

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Hand Sanitizer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Hand Sanitizer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Hand Sanitizer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Hand Sanitizer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Hand Sanitizer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



