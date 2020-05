Hand Sanitizer Spray Market Revolutionary Trends in Industry Statistics 2025 with Top Players Cleenol Group Ltd, CleanWell, LLC, EO Products, the Caldrea

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Hand sanitizer spray is a disinfectant liquid for the hands that kills the harmful bacteria and stops their growth. It is an ideal alternative to the soap and water to keep the hands clean. They are made in different forms, such as gel, liquid, and foam. The liquid solution is basically a spray that is sprinkled on people or any commodity for making it disinfectant. The type of alcohol used in the making of sanitizers may be isopropyl alcohol, povidone iodine, or ethanol-propanol. Nevertheless, alcohol-based sanitizers are proved more efficient in killing germs. The effectiveness of sanitizers starts with the percentage of the alcohol present in it. Alcohol is the base of all sanitizers that is added with aloe-vera or any other softening ingredient, glycerin, and vitamin E. Sanitizers generally contain 60%-70-% or more percentage of alcohol. Minimum 60% of alcohol is required for better killing of germs.



Key players profiled in the report includ:



The Honest Company, Inc., GOJO Industries, Inc., Cleenol Group Ltd, CleanWell, LLC, EO Products, The Caldrea Company, Jao Brand, The Clorox Company, Hello Bello, Elyptol Australia Inc., Dr. Bronner's and other such.



Growth Factors:



With the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus, that has affected more than half the countries, across the globe is considerably impacting the manufacturing companies of sanitizers. The demand for hand sanitizers is the sales have increased 400% more than normal. The pharmacies, supermarkets and the hypermarkets are striving to keep their shelves full with the anti-bacterial soaps, hand sanitizers, and all other precautionary stuffs to fight covid-19.



Hand sanitizers are effective in eradicating bacteria, pathogens, and viruses that cause various diseases such as food-borne illness, nosocomial infection, diarrhea, intestinal problems, respiratory problems. However, hand sanitizers contain various chemicals, such as phthalates & parabens, benzalkonium chloride (BAC), ethyl alcohol, and urea , whichcause several health issues. For instance, presence of BAC can cause allergies/immunotoxicity and organ system toxicity; ethyl alcohol can cause cancer, birth defects, and organ system toxicity; and urea may lead to joint pain and heart irregularities. Thus, health hazards associated with hand sanitizers are expected to hamper the market growth.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



- The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global hand sanitizer spray market.



- The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.



- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.



- An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.



- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Nature

- Natural

- Synthetic

- Organic



By Distribution channel

- Online

- Offline



By Region

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



- Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe



- Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



- LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



In the End, Hand Sanitizer Spray Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and the hand sanitizer spray market size was valued at $160.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $310.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.



