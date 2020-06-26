Hand Sanitizer Spray Pen Market to Witness Positive Growth Owing to COVID-19

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The global Hand Sanitizer Spray Pen market is expected to register a CAGR over 5.0% over the forecast period. The importance of cleanliness and the maintenance of good health is becoming a highly integral part of the consumer not just for themselves but also because of social reasons. Since the last decade, special hand hygiene products have become more important for consumers, as manufacturers understand them and develop ads with these concepts to improve awareness and use of such products. Hand hygiene is not only relevant in the manual hygiene of consumers in the home, but there is rising awareness regarding the hospital acquired infections and other hand hygiene practices which is changing the consumers view on their hands. Hand sanitizer spray pen are the novel product which are used to carry and dispense sanitizers and is gaining widespread acceptance since it is portable and can be easily carried to and fro in pockets, handbags and clutches.



Hand sanitizer spray pen market is anticipated to exhibit healthy growth across the health and hygiene sectors owing to convenient packaging which allows consumers to easy carry at different places. Innovative and newly developed hand sanitizer spray pens are designed in such a way to dispense only measured quantity of sanitizer for effective germ killing as compared to the traditional sanitizer bottle where it becomes difficult to control sanitizer flow. Most of the cosmetic players are also turning to pen-shaped and similar sized applicators and stick formats to provide on-the-go solutions to aid consumers change their look. Pen shaped packaging is heavily demanded now a days in comparison to previous packaging formats due to its easy application and convenience in carrying. Changing lifestyle of the consumers and shift towards the adoption of convenience product due to spurt in covid pandemic will spur usage of hand sanitizer spray pen over varied products like regular sanitizers, hand wash and soap solutions. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the hand hygiene importance and effectiveness of hand sanitizer spray pens against pathogens and microbial bacteria. According to World Health Organization's (WHO's) guidelines regarding hand hygiene, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer spray pen is increasingly effective to prevent the bacteria spread in comparison to old plain soap and water which has changed consumers perception.



All the regions are experiencing growth in personal health and hygiene market. Consumers are becoming increasingly adaptable towards small, innovative, pocket fit and convenient products which will spur the demand for hand sanitizer spray pen in the market. The global Hand Sanitizer Spray Pen market is bifurcated on the basis of product, end-use and geography. The product segment is further segmented into use and throw spray pen, and refill spray pen. Based on end-use, market is segmented into individual, consumers. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and MEA. The Hand Sanitizer Spray Pen market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key players operating in the market include UCLA Bruins, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Purell, Soaptronic LLC and Walgreen Company.



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



