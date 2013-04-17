Hand Trucks 2 Go Announced Specialty Pricing System for Schools, Churches and Not for Profits

Jackson, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The unsung hero of this supply chain is the humble hand truck, helping workers shift far greater volumes with far more ease than they could by hand, making everything flow that much easier. Hand Trucks 2 Go are the leading online distributor of these hand trucks, and have recently announced discounted rates for Schools, Churches and Not for Profits, helping to make their lives easier in doing good works.



The website, which provides everything from commercial table carts that switch fluidly from a mobile assistant to a stable platform to folding chair carts that provide ready relief to carriers between stops, are committed to providing the best technological innovations available in the industry.



Their decision to discount these items for selected institutions comes after the success of their government initiative, helping state and national government function more easily and helping them stretch their limited budgets further for the things that matter most. The website now offers discounts to any school, church or not for profit organization that makes contact.



A spokesperson for Hand Trucks 2 Go explained, “We have started this initiative because it is always important to us as a business to do everything we can for the institutions we believe in. We already offer discounts to the United States Government to support their tireless work, but they are not the only institution vital to the greatness of our country. Schools provide an essential education to our young people and instill in them the abilities that will take them forward in life, while our churches promote a spiritual wellbeing and moral center that help us make the right decisions and act for the right reasons. Not for profit organizations help to make the best situation for the less fortunate, the suffering and sick. We see it as our duty as a responsible business to do what we can to help them in these efforts.”



About Hand Trucks 2 Go

Hand Trucks 2 Go, located in Lakewood, NJ are committed to providing the highest quality moving equipment at the most competitive prices—including, but not limited to, hand trucks, platform trucks, dollies, folding carts, material lifts and stackers. In addition, they are the biggest distributors of electric hand trucks and powered stair climbers online. For more information, please visit: http://handtrucks2go.com/