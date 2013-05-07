Handbook for Humanity: Controversial New Book Urges Readers to Objectively Question Society's Teachings

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- No matter how old someone is or what they believe, society constantly imparts a myriad of bold, dramatic and sometimes conflicting teachings. In a potentially life-changing new book from Donte’ Castro, readers are urged to objectively question everything they have been taught while finding their inner power.



Synopsis:



This book gets to the "core" of what it means to be a human being by challenging the reader to objectively question and analyze everything they've been taught.



Hearing as much as they can from as many people as possible, but listening only to themselves. Religion teaches us that God is inside of each and every one of us.



The 'Handbook for Humanity: A Guide to Becoming God' encourages the reader to not only trust their "inner god", but also to realize the potential for power that lies within them.



As the author explains, humans must start to look at life more objectively if society’s fabric is to be preserved.



“We as human beings are at a critical stage in our existences where we choose to either allow ourselves to be destroyed by our own ignorance or we choose to become enlightened, united and creators of a world of love, peace and happiness,” says Castro.



Continuing, “My book encourages the reader to recognize their potential for power and to exercise this power by trusting in themselves.”



“All too often many of us make the mistake of allowing people outside of ourselves; be it our families, friends or the media, to control what we believe or how we think. Trusting them to define for us how we see ourselves and how we see the world in which we live. I ask the question, “do you trust in yourself?” If so, my book will challenge you to not only listen to yourself but also to trust in your own mind,” he adds.



About Donte Castro

Donte’ Castro is a freelance writer, poet and e-book author. Born in Gary, Indiana he now resides in Atlanta, Georgia where he is an avid member of the author community, writing book reviews and actively involved in writing groups. When not working, Donte’ enjoys spending time with his children and volunteering.