Handex Consulting Publishes Detailed Project Profiles

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Handex Consulting and Remediation, an Environmental Consulting firm, has published a series of project profiles on its official website at HCR-LLC.com.



The profiles, which are organized under their own dedicated section, highlight many of the firm’s previous assignments for both current and previous clients, which include major companies, state and local agencies, and municipalities.



Each includes a summary of the problem, a detailed description of Handex’s strategy and remediation steps, and an update on the efficacy of the solution. Selected profiles also feature images of the site and project.



A wide variety of projects have been strategically selected to reflect Handex’s comprehensive services – these include environmental assessment, dewatering, civil construction, and emergency response, among others.



The profiles were explicitly created to promote corporate transparency, educate clients on the nature of Handex’s services, and burnish its reliability as an environmental consultant. Additionally, the company regularly features such projects on its official onsite blog.



This effort stems from Handex’s explicit mission to provide environmental services that enhance profitability, safeguard employee and community health, and protect natural resources. The firm’s comprehensive offerings include underground storage take removals, project management, account management, drilling, onsite mobile treatment services, health and safety training, and more.



About Handex Consulting

Handex Consulting and Remediation is based in Winter Park, Florida and operates throughout the United States east coast. The firm has been in operation for forty years and is one of the most prominent environmental consulting companies in the industry.