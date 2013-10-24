Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Handex Consulting & Remediation (HCR), an Environmental Consulting firm, has made its job applications available online through its official website at HC-LLC.com. Users can visit the “Careers” section of the website to access information about career opportunities, benefits, and available internship programs.



The firm recently made the announcement on its official onsite blog, detailing the positions it is seeking to fill, as well as its mission statements and principles.



“Our dynamic and innovative company guarantees a fruitful and rewarding career path. We’re particularly in need of the following occupations:



- Engineers, PEs

- N-3 Operators, NJ

- Technicians

- Geologists

- Hydrogeologists

- Scientists

- LSRPs, NJ

- Engineering, Hydro – Intern Programs

- General and Environmental Laborers



As a consultancy that is dedicated to maximizing the health of both companies and the environment, HCR is ultimately in the people business. Our mission is to provide innovative and comprehensive environmental services that will enhance our client’s bottom line, safeguard the well-being of their employees and stakeholders, and help preserve our natural resources. Protecting the environment is not only a valuable goal in and of itself, but it can actually benefit one’s company in a variety of ways – reducing costs and liabilities, burnishing the corporate image, promoting workers’ health, and adding value to business assets.”



Handex emphasizes that it offers challenging and respectable work that will allow its associates room for personal and professional growth. For additional information, job seekers are encourage to fill out our Handex Consulting & Remediation Launches New Online Application for Career Seekers Handex Consulting & Remediation (HCR), an Environmental Consulting firm, has made its job applications available online through its official website at HC-LLC.com. Users can visit the “Careers” section of the website to access information about career opportunities, benefits, and available internship programs Handex Consulting & Remediation (HCR), an Environmental Consulting firm, has made its job applications available online through its official website at HC-LLC.com. Users can visit the “Careers” section of the website to access information about career opportunities, benefits, and available internship programs. The firm recently made the announcement on its official onsite blog, detailing the positions it is seeking to fill, as well as its mission statements and principles.



“Our dynamic and innovative company guarantees a fruitful and rewarding career path. We’re particularly in need of the following occupations: - Engineers, PEs - N-3 Operators, NJ - Technicians - Geologists - Hydrogeologists - Scientists - LSRPs, NJ - Engineering, Hydro – Intern Programs - General and Environmental Laborers As a consultancy that is dedicated to maximizing the health of both companies and the environment, HCR is ultimately in the people business. Our mission is to provide innovative and comprehensive environmental services that will enhance our client’s bottom line, safeguard the well-being of their employees and stakeholders, and help preserve our natural resources. Protecting the environment is not only a valuable goal in and of itself, but it can actually benefit one’s company in a variety of ways – reducing costs and liabilities, burnishing the corporate image, promoting workers’ health, and adding value to business assets.” Handex emphasizes that it offers challenging and respectable work that will allow its associates room for personal and professional growth. For additional information, job seekers are encourage to contact Kay Moody, Director of Human Resources by emailing kmoody@handexmail.com. The firm’s comprehensive services include groundwater testing, underground storage take removals, industrial sewage dewatering, drilling, onsite mobile treatment services, health and safety training, and more. Handex Consulting and Remediation is based in Winter Park, Florida and operates throughout the United States east coast. The firm has been in operation for 40 years and is one of the most prominent environmental consulting companies in the industry. Online Form or contact Kay Moody, Director of Human Resources by emailing kmoody@handexmail.com.



The firm’s comprehensive services include groundwater testing, underground storage take removals, industrial sewage dewatering, drilling, onsite mobile treatment services, health and safety training, and more.



About Handex Consulting and Remediation

Handex Consulting and Remediation is based in Winter Park, Florida and operates throughout the United States east coast. The firm has been in operation for 40 years and is one of the most prominent environmental consulting companies in the industry.