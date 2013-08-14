Handex Offering Soil and Groundwater Sampling and Remediation Services

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Handex Consulting and Remediation (HCR), an Environmental Consulting firm, is offering complete and professional Ground Water Remediation services. Details can be found on its official website at HCR-LLC.com.



The firm’s professional and experienced engineers utilize specially-designed systems that help determine the condition of groundwater at a given site. These methods are designed to be cost-effective, timely, and comprehensive. They an be brought to a site quickly and include both the design and build process.



The design elements incorporated into the ground water services include remediation cost estimates, remedial/corrective action plans, objective review and analysis of action plans, soil vapor extraction, pump and treatment, system evaluation and abatement, and much more. HCR also conducts remediation system value engineering and constructability reviews, with its remedial action typically requiring the implementation of strict guidelines for site cleanup.



Overall, HCR will assist in both regulatory compliance and the reduction of unnecessary costs and liabilities. This reflects the company’s mission state of providing environmental services that enhance profitability, safeguard employee and community health, and protect natural resources. In addition to groundwater services, the firm’s comprehensive offerings include underground storage take removals, industrial sewage dewatering, drilling, onsite mobile treatment services, health and safety training, and more.



About Handex Consulting and Remediation

Handex Consulting and Remediation is based in Winter Park, Florida and operates throughout the United States east coast. The firm has been in operation for 40 years and is one of the most prominent environmental consulting companies in the industry.