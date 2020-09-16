New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market Research Report 2020 (Covers COVID-19 Impact Analysis)



Reports and Data offers an updated and up-to-the-minute study on the Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market and contains estimations of market size, revenue, production and consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price analysis, and other key elements. The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Handheld Digital Multimeter industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



The global handheld digital multimeter market is estimated to reach USD 854.76 million by 2027 from USD 541.02 million in 2019, registering a notable CAGR of nearly 5.4% through the forecast period.



The report is furnished with the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is rearranging every aspect of the market from the global economic scenario to product demands and supply chains. The report assesses the hardest-hit sectors of the industry to offer a better understanding of the changes in the Handheld Digital Multimeter market. The report is updated with the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market.



The global Handheld Digital Multimeter market is expected to garner a revenue of USD XX million by the end of 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from the valuation of USD XX million in 2019. The report focuses on the Handheld Digital Multimeter market volume at a global and regional level, along with a special focus on the company level. The report represents an overall Handheld Digital Multimeter market size through a thorough analysis of the historical data and future prospects.



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Handheld Digital Multimeter industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.



The competitive landscape of the Handheld Digital Multimeter market is explored with regards to the production capacity, revenue and market share, product portfolio, strategic business decisions such as M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotion, among others, for each manufacturer operating in the Handheld Digital Multimeter market.



Major Manufacturers Profiled in the Report:



AKTAKOM, Atten Technology, Shen Zhen Victor Hi-tech, Escort, Tektronix, Fluke, FLIR Systems, BandK Precision, Amprobe, Instek, Yokogawa, Agilent, Keysight Technologies, Pro'skit, TECPEL, Uni-Trend Technology (UNI-T), and MEXTECH.



Market Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



By Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



3.5 Digit

4.5 Digit

Others



By Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Industrial

Automotive

General Purpose

Others

Summary of the report:



The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Handheld Digital Multimeter market including recent and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight into the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players in the industry and their expansion strategies.



