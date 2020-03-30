New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Handheld Imaging Devices Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Handheld Imaging Devices Market is estimated to account for over US$ 920 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~12.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players:



GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, FUJIFILM Corporation, Micro C, LLC, Butterfly Network, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, The MolecuLight, ZEISS, and KaVo Dental among others.



With increasing advancements in healthcare industry, the multiple devices used are also witnessing improvements along with speedy approvals from FDA. Handheld imaging devices offer various advantages to the user, such as better provision of healthcare services, easy accessibility to healthcare as compared to visit to different medical centers. They also help save time and money for significant medical expenses. Also, the manufacturers are launching devices with improvements like mobile imaging devices.



Handheld Imaging Devices Market Segmentation:



Offering:

Hardware and Software



Technology:

X-ray/fluoroscopy scanners, Ultrasound scanners, and Optical Coherence Tomography [OCT]



Application:

Ophthalmology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Dentistry, and Orthopedics



End User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic imaging centres



The key questions answered in the report:

1.What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2.What are the key factors driving the Global Handheld Imaging Devices Market?

3.What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4.Who are the key vendors in the Global Handheld Imaging Devices Market?

5.What are the trending factors influencing the market?

6.What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces model?

7.Which are the opportunities for expanding the Global Handheld Imaging Devices Market?



Also, integration of modernized technologies is changing the landscape of these devices. Handheld imaging devices are increasingly gaining popularity due to factors like growing geriatric population, rising medical expenditure, growing prevalence of various disorders, and lack of medical practitioners, especially in the developing economies.



