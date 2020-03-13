Handheld Imaging Devices Market Professional and in-Depth Industry Analysis 2019-2030 by Top Key Players – GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Handheld imaging devices are portable imaging devices or scanners used for visualization of internal organs or to scan body parts for diagnosis of different diseases and to decide an action plan for further treatment. Handheld imaging devices are used in various applications such as ophthalmology, gynecology & obstetrics, dentistry, orthopedics etc., for diagnosis of different diseases. These are portable and convenient to use both for patients and physicians for early screening of diseases. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Handheld Imaging Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Handheld Imaging Devices Market is estimated to account for over US$ 920 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~12.5% from 2019 to 2030.



The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. Rising geriatric population, technological advancements, training programs for end users and increasing chronic diseases such as cancer especially oral cancers are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the stringent government guidelines & regulation are likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Handheld Imaging Devices Market are:

GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, FUJIFILM Corporation, Micro C, LLC, Butterfly Network, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, The MolecuLight, ZEISS, and KaVo Dental among others.



Get sample copy of "Handheld Imaging Devices Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/252



To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In December 2019, Butterfly Network announced that it has expanded compatibility of its Butterfly iQ imaging device to 10 Samsung and Google devices.



Rising geriatric population coupled with increasing chronic diseases is anticipated to propel the handheld imaging devices market. Geriatric population is increasing globally; this population is prone to various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes etc., this in turn leads to increasing demand for access to early diagnosis using efficient and easily available imaging devices.



Major Types of Handheld Imaging Devices covered are:

X-ray/fluoroscopy scanners

Ultrasound scanners, and Optical Coherence Tomography [OCT]



Major Applications of Handheld Imaging Devices covered are:

Ophthalmology

Gynecology & Obstetrics

Dentistry, and Orthopedics



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Handheld Imaging Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Handheld Imaging Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Handheld Imaging Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Handheld Imaging Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/252



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Handheld Imaging Devices Market Size

2.2 Handheld Imaging Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Handheld Imaging Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Handheld Imaging Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Handheld Imaging Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Handheld Imaging Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Handheld Imaging Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Handheld Imaging Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Handheld Imaging Devices Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Handheld Imaging Devices Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/252



In the end, Handheld Imaging Devices industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports:

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us:

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com