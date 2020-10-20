Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global handheld surgical devices and equipment market was valued at about $6.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $6.15 billion at a CAGR of -0.2% through 2022.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Integra Life Sciences Corporation.



Smith & Nephew set to become 'key player' in robotics surgery market, says analyst



23 Jul 2020: Smith & Nephew is set to become a "key player" in the robotics surgery market after launching its CORI Surgical System, says an analyst. The UK-based medical equipment manufacturer's new handheld platform, which is used in knee arthroplasty procedures, puts it in a strong position to infiltrate this market, according to analytics firm GlobalData. The small and portable "new generation" CORI Surgical System has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and was released alongside Smith & Nephew's Real Intelligence brand of enabling technologies earlier this month. Aliyah Farouk, medical device analyst at GlobalData, said: "GlobalData expects Smith & Nephew to be a key player in the robotics surgery market with the launch of its new, unique robotics platform. "The key to market domination in this sector is typically product innovation and Smith & Nephew's design sets it apart from competitors, placing the company in a strong position to infiltrate the market. "The robotics surgery market, which is forecast to be worth $10bn in 2028 according to GlobalData, is currently led by Intuitive Surgical."



Smith & Nephew launches new hand-held robotic tool amid COVID-19 health sector pullback



July 15, 2020: Smith & Nephew on Tuesday said it is launching a hand-held robotic platform for knee replacement surgery designed to enable faster procedure times compared to its current Navio robotic system. The London-based orthopaedic implants maker said the new system, dubbed Cori, has camera technology at least four times faster than Navio as well as more efficient cutting technology. The surgical system also incorporates Smith & Nephew's Real Intelligence software for pre-operative planning, surgery and post-operative assessment. The Cori platform, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in February, is available in the U.S. for both total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty.



Smith & Nephew is doubling down on its commitment to a hand-held approach to robot-assisted surgery. That design may set the company apart from orthopaedics peers Stryker and Zimmer Biomet, whose systems rely on robotic arms to guide surgical instruments in joint replacement procedures. But the launch comes at a particularly challenging time for the healthcare industry, as hospitals in some areas of the U.S., such as Florida and Texas, handle a new surge of COVID-19 patients. Hospitals largely halted elective surgeries following CMS guidance to do so in March and since restarting many of them, health systems in some parts of the country have again had to take a step back in response to new hotspots.



The handheld surgical devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for handheld surgical devices and equipment and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries drives the handheld surgical devices and equipment market. The demand for aestheic surgeries can be attributed to increase in percapita disposable income. According to the American society of plastic surgeons, there are more than 17.7 million cosmetic surgical procedures are performed in the USA in 2018.



The competitive pricing among manufacturers will restrain the handheld surgical devices market. Increasing number of local manufacturers are offering handheld surgical instruments at lower prices compared to major global manufacturers, as a result companies are competing heavily on price and often need high sales volumes to be profitable. Use of handheld devices and equipment in minimally invasive surgeries is increasing. The low cost of handheld instruments compared to robotic systems is the major factor for increasing use of these devices in most of the surgical settings. Technical advancements in handheld surgical instruments are increasingly adopted by surgeons due to the improvement in the ease of use of these instruments.



Medical devices are classified as Class I, Class II, and Class III devices by FDA based on their risks and the regulatory controls necessary to provide a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness. Hand-held surgical devices are nonpowered, hand-held, or hand-manipulated device such as scalpels, forceps, retractors, intended to be used in various general surgical procedures. Hand-held surgical devices are categorized as Class I medical device. Class I devices generally have the lowest risk to the patient and/or user. These devices are exempted from the premarket notification procedures 510(k).



In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson through its subsidiary Ethicon Inc., acquired Auris Health, Inc. for approximately $3.4 billion in cash. Additional $2.5 billion will be paid on reaching certain predetermined milestones. Johnson & Johnson uses Auris Health's robotic platform technology across multiple surgical specialties including lung cancer.



1) By product: Scalpels , Forceps, Retractor, Dilators, Graspers, Others



2) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialized clinics, Long-term care centers, Ambulatory surgery centers, Others



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



