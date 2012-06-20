Handheld Trimmer Guide from Power Equipment Plus Provides Comprehensive Answers for Buyers

Vergennes, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Power Equipment Plus has just released a new Handheld Trimmer Guide just in time for summer. In addition to a full line of handheld trimmers, the online power equipment superstore offers all the best brands of power equipment such as mowers, chainsaws, log splitters and stump grinders sold at factory-direct prices and shipped free to homes and businesses around the country.



Choosing the right trimmer to deal with the areas around shrubs, gardens and fences is critical to achieving that manicured look. However, many homeowners are unaware of how to weigh the different styles and types with all necessary considerations before purchase. Power Equipment Plus comes to the rescue once again with the release of their new Handheld Trimmer Guide just in time for lawn season. “We’ve made this comprehensive Trimmer Guide available to everyone so that they have all of the facts concerning the wide variety of trimmer sizes, styles and options in one handy reference source before they make a purchase,” said Power Equipment Plus Sales Manager Tom Parent.



The Guide makes it clear that although handheld string trimmers are universally designed for convenience, the level of convenience depends on several factors such as size of the lawn and the cutting width of the trimmer among others. The Guide first looks at the different considerations and maintenance requirements of 2- and 4-cycle gas-powered trimmers with consideration for lawn size and routine maintenance.



Handheld electric trimmers are explored with equal consideration given to corded and battery-powered models, lawn size, battery types, and weight. “Although buyers may think that electric trimmers are not an option with larger lawns, battery powered units can provide the same level of freedom as a gas or propane powered trimmer,” said Parent.



Cutting width is also a major consideration for trimmers, and the Guide looks at the available widths with electric and gas units, which vary considerably between the two types. Trimmer string strength and use is also discussed in addition to attachment options such as blade conversion kits as well as curved and straight shank/shaft model types. “While our Guide is meant to arm buyers with all of the facts, we not only carry the largest selection of handheld trimmers in the marketplace, we have the expertise to help buyers make the best choice for their circumstances,” said Parent. For more information, please visit http://www.powerequipmentplus.com/



