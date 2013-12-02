Handheld Vaporizer Vendor the DaVinci Vaporizer Company Now Offers Holiday Discounts

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC), one of the leading handheld vaporizer companies on the market, recently announced its decision to offer discounts on its products during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holidays. In addition free worldwide shipping on the Ascent vaporizer, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers can save 25 percent on DaVinci’s vaporizers and 30 percent on all accessories.



To activate the Black Friday deals on vaporizers, shoppers only need to enter “DV25” at checkout. To obtain the discount on accessories, buyers can enter code “30OFF” at checkout. Lastly, in order to receive free shipping on the Ascent vaporizer, consumers can use the code “SHIP” at checkout.



At this time, DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC) offers its customers a wide selection of portable vapes. The company’s top selling products include the DaVinci Vaporizer and the Ascent vaporizer, both of which are built with distinct features. The DaVinci Vaporizer features a LED digital temperature, extended battery life, internal storage, and a rugged and portable style, while the Ascent Vaporizer offers the user a pure vapor path, dual action mouthpiece, and OLED digital temperature settings.



In addition to the vaporizers, the DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC) provides shoppers with access to unique aromatherapy and essential oil blends. Some of the company’s most popular scents include Endure, Breathe, Recall, Soothe, and Energy. Additionally, the DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC)’s line of accessories feature key vaporizer attachments such as cleaning brushes, car chargers, and water tool adapters.



“Aromatherapy is an effective way to influence the environment around you unobtrusively,” noted an article available on the company’s website. “A personal vaporizer allows you to enhance your mood in any situation. Because of this, the best results are obtained with the best vaporizer.”



Individuals interested in learning more about the DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC) and its promotion can visit the company’s website for more information.



About the DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC)

The DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC) has well over a decade of experience in the vapor industry. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Organicix designs and manufactures vaporizers and vaporizer accessories. People are welcome to “like” the company on Facebook at facebook.com/DaVinciVaporizer and follow them on Twitter @DaVinciVape to stay up to date with the fast-paced company. For more information, please visit http://www.davincivaporizer.com