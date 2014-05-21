Handicapman Sports Email Service Reports a 300% Spike as World Cup 2014 Approaches

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- America considers itself the home of sports, but the rest of the world notes one huge absence in its sporting obsession, and that’s football. Known as Soccer to Americans, the sport has hundreds of millions of fans throughout Europe, South America, Asia and beyond, and has finally started to embed itself in US culture just in time for the Brasil FIFA World Cup 2014. HandicapMan is a service that sends out daily email updates with all the latest sports news including soccer and it has seen a massive spike in traffic with the approach of the World Cup, with new users flocking to the site from the US.



American interest in Soccer has been germinating for some time- local teams have spent huge sums on international star players like David Beckham to help improve the sport’s profile, and the USA’s own impressive performance in the last World Cup has given them reason to care when there’s a chance of big success.



This year, the daily sports email service handicapman.com has recorded a 300% increase in the month of April, in part because of the upcoming World Cup competition. With the date quickly approaching, Margaret Richie, the PR manager at Handicapman.com tells us, that figure may well increase 6 fold according to current projections.



Richie explained, “With the amount of money in it already, it may sound hard to believe, but Sports is a growing market. We’ve observed a steady increase over the past 4 years, especially thanks to growing popularity in the US. The North American sports industry has typically been about NFL, MLB and NBA. The surprise this year was the sudden rise of interest in Soccer. The World Cup competition brings excitement to the sport and always attracts new fans, and American industry no doubt sees how much money is made abroad from football and wants to replicate that, which is great news for us, as traffic continues to reach all time highs.”



About Handicapman

Handicapman is a sports email service that sends out news, fixtures and the latest information on sports to subscribers. Emails are sent out daily and include all the latest developments; ensuring individuals always have their finger on the pulse when it comes to soccer news. For more information please visit: http://handicapman.com/