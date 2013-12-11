HandinHand Malta Providing Special Care for Special Children

Malta, MLT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The most memorable moments for parents are when their child is growing up, but if the child is a special one then it is a traumatic phase for anyone who has to bring the child up and help them cope with the world. Another setback and hindrance that the parents of special children face continuously is the lack of knowledge on the subject and on how to deal with the children.



HandinHand Malta is an organization that is made up of a network of professionals in the field, like Early Intervention Tutors, an Accredited Play Therapist, Speech and Language Pathologist, Occupational Therapist and a Physiotherapist and other counterparts from the field who work together to help the special children and their families. The team understands that unlike normal children, special children have special needs that have to be met with. They also have a very fair idea that most families do not have much of an idea about how to deal with their special children and face difficulty in even accepting that their children have a disorder in the first place.



A few of the disorders that are handled by HandinHand Malta are:



- Autism: The occurrence of autism in a child can be diagnosed when he/she is almost three years of age. It is particularly a disorder that disables the proper processing of information in the brain leading to problems in communication, learning, understanding and in severe cases even basic functionality. The Malta team understands that there is no one particular method for the management of this disorder and have a custom and tailor made treatment for every child in the question. Combinations of several psychological, physical and physiological treatments that suit the needs of the particular child are employed to better the state and to bring out maximum functionality and let the child explore the best of his abilities and improve upon them.



- Down syndrome: It is reported that one out of every 691 babies in the United States is born with a down syndrome. This disorder is mostly genetic and hinders the regular physical growth of the patient and facial abnormalities. The other effects are poor communications and language skills. While trying to manage Down syndrome, the Malta team applies various techniques of cognitive development and also sometimes recommends plastic surgery to alter the facial features to reduce the social stigma attached to it.



The Malta team is a team of well trained and experienced experts who perform on the forefront of their profession to help the special children and their families in the betterment of their lives. There are other disorders and special needs that they can help with like Asperger’s syndrome, abused children brides etc.



Media Contact:

Name: Jacqueline Abela DeGiovanni

e-mail id: info@handinhandmalta.com

Ph. No.: +356 79474692

Website: www.handinhandmalta.com