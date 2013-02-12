Handmade Crystal Jewelry Company Offers New Customizable Intention Bag

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Leading crystal jewelry company Energy Muse has officially opened up its brand new "Crystal Bar" in their Showroom. Set up with individual dishes of stones, guests are encouraged to create their own intention bags by collecting the stones they feel energetically drawn to. The way it works is that each stone has its own unique energetic properties. When one is attracted to a stone, it will contain the physical and emotional support that person's body needs. As life changes, so will the stones that people are attracted to.



Stones currently available in the bar are:



Fluorite: Fluorite is said to absorb and neutralize negative vibrations. it is known as the "Genius Stone" and increases concentration and helps in decision-making. Fluorite can also be used as a meditation stone to help energize the body and raise the power of concentration.



Excellent for: students, test-taking, completing tasks and projects, meeting deadlines, making important decisions



Jade: Jade is considered a powerful lucky charm. Jade is believed to improve vitality and is associated with wisdom, peace, harmony.



Aventurine: Aventurine is believed to bestow courage, optimism, and determination. It is worn to bring luck while gambling and known to bring wealth. It helps to bring dreams into reality and is often referred to as a manifestation stone.



Citrine: It is the stone of light and happiness. It brings clarity to the wearer and helps to manifest anything he or she wants to bring into their life. Citrine is referred to as the "merchant stone" because it helps to acquire prosperity. It is great for problem solving as it energizes and strengthens the solar plexus.



Amber: A stone of beauty and protection, amber is worn to ward off negative or evil energy. It brings a feeling of joy and happiness. Amber helps you align with the energy of the sun and promotes a sunny, carefree, and optimistic attitude.



Moonstone: Moonstone is believed to be a stone of destiny. It is strongly connected to the moon and the divine feminine. It is worn to increase fertility and harmonize the mind and provide health and protection. Moonstone allows deep rooted feelings to energize and come to the forefront. It is a very feminine stone.



Zebra Jasper: Zebra Jasper encourages us to stop considering failure as an option in life, and to take action towards reaching our dreams and goals. It helps us to escape the perils of over-thinking and promotes the enjoyment of experiencing life as it comes.



Rose Quartz: Rose Quartz is a stone of love that helps to open the heart and connect to the energy of love. It is rejuvenating to both the physical and emotional body and assists the wearer to remain present, calm, and peaceful.



Rhodochrosite: Balances the male and female energy. It is believed to be the stone of self worth and helps to heal emotional trauma of the heart.



Garnet: Enhances your energy, passion and pleasure. It is a stone of health and energy. It helps to move the chi and energy flow in the body and stimulates physical activity. Garnet is known as the "stone of health" because it dissolves emotional blockages in the body.



Agate: Agates are among the oldest of healing stones. It is a very powerful healing stone that emits energy of strength, power, and courage. Agate has a cleansing, grounding and stabilizing effect on the body.



Carnelian: Carnelian is believed to bring fame and self-confidence to the wearer. It is also highly regarded as a protective stone and brings transformation to your life. Carnelian is an excellent stone to wear on a job interview for it brings good luck and opportunity, awakens talents within and encourages creative visualization.



Crystal Points: Quartz crystal points are used for healing, meditation. They are used for protection and capturing and changing bad vibrations. Pointed away, it draws energy off the body. Pointed inward, it channels energy to the body.



Clear Quartz: A stone of manifestation that energizes and activates the energy centers within the body. It helps the wearer to think clearly, allowing them to focus and become clear about their dreams and desires.



Onyx: A highly protective stone that can shield the mind and body from electromagnetic energy. it assists with melancholy, the release of negativity and depression. It helps to calm one's fears, leaving them feeling stable and secure.



Black Tourmaline: Rub black tourmaline for luck and happiness. This is a powerful stone and a very lucky stone. When the tourmaline is rubbed it becomes charged with magnetic electricity and the luck intensifies.



Labradorite: Clears and opens the crown chakra by stimulating the wearer's intuition. It is a power stone, allowing you to see through illusions and determine the actual form of your dreams and goals. It is excellent for strengthening intuitions.



Tiger's Eye: The multidimensional stone helps us realize that it is okay to be good at several things; not just one. It is believed to bestow wealth, fortune and success. Tiger's Eye helps to rebalance the body on all levels. It encourages optimism and trust in the future.



Amethyst: Provides protection against difficulties and helps to open the third eye. Amethyst is worn to enhance intuition, inspire creativity and encourage peace and stability.



Sodalite: The Greeks valued this stone a highly artistic stone, therefore sculptors, painters, signers and artists often carried it with them. It is believed to have a harmonizing effect on the glands due to its high salt, zinc, manganese and calcium content. It helps to open up the throat chakra and vibrates to the blue ray.



Lapis Lazuli: A stone that has existed since the beginning of time. A gemstone of total awareness, connecting the wearer to a higher truth. Lapis Lazuli has been added to encourage total awareness and support a state of attentive serenity.



Angelite: A stone of heightened awareness, with special focus on peace and brotherhood. It gives protection in the environment around your body and promotes compassion and understanding. It helps you to speak the truth when this is difficult and facilitates contact with angels.



Turquoise: A master healing stone that helps to strengthen the entire body. It is often called the "stone of health." Turquoise helps to sooth the throat and nervous system. It promotes health, peace, and inner calm and is worn for communication, luck and love.



Aquamarine: Clears the mind and balances the emotions while strengthening personal power. It encourages a connection with the higher and spiritual self. Worn for good health, luck and love.



Energy Muse's crystal bar is open Monday through Friday, during the office hours of 8:30am-5:30pm. Prices for each individual bag depends on quantity of stones selected. Stone availability is also subject to change depending on popularity and stock.



About Energy Muse

Energy Muse is the leader in conscious wellness energy, providing tools of empowerment, inspiration and hope. The handmade jewelry company, based in Southern California, was founded in 2000 by native Californians Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro. Seeking to educate and reconnect the world to the ancient wisdom and healing properties of crystals, each piece of jewelry combines energy and intention which create a desired outcome.