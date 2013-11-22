Handmade Freshwater Pearl Bracelet Offered at 20 Percent Discount at Twistt's New Online Store

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Twistt is proud to announce the launch of its online store, proudly offering the company's unique and beautiful freshwater pearl, crystal and semi-precious stone jewelry. After an overwhelmingly successful first year, twistt has expanded its product line to include new products from around the world available exclusively from the Canadian jeweler. To celebrate this new launch just in time for the holidays, twistt's handmade freshwater pearl Lizzie bracelets are available at a 20 percent discount if ordered before December 15, 2013.



The twistt story began when two friends discovered beautiful, multi-colored stone, pearl, and crystal jewelry with magnetic clasps while taking a winter vacation. Upon returning home, the response they received to their new jewelry was so great, they decided to begin their own company featuring the unique line. In just one year, twistt has served over 10,000 customers with distribution across much of Canada. The original excitement that sparked the company continues to draw new customers in each and every day.



"The pieces are fun and beautiful and unique, like the women who love to wear them," explains an article on the twistt site. "They're colourful, lustrous, and eye-catching. They seem to send out invisible under-the-radar signals to demand that you look, touch and enjoy. The comment we hear most from our customers is, 'I receive so many compliments when I wear your jewelry that people stop me on the street wanting to know where I got it.'"



In addition to twistt's signature handmade freshwater pearl bracelet designs, the company now carries bracelets, earrings, necklaces and scarves from around the world, available exclusively at twistt with new items arriving every day. Each design is hand made, completely unique, and the female handmade jewelry is created by a co-op of women who work together to produce the designs.



Twistt's handmade freshwater pearl bracelet promotion is available on orders placed before December 15, 2013 by entering the promo code "freshwater bracelet" at the time of purchase.



About twistt

Twistt is a striking line of jewelry made from freshwater pearls, crystals, and semi-precious stones. No two pieces are the same. A group of women who work co-operatively make most of the pieces, and all are hand-crafted. With retail locations across Canada and sales from its new online store, twistt has reached over 10,000 customers in its first year of business. For more information, visit http://www.twistt.ca.